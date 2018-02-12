AFTER HOURS LPN

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Virginia Beach, VA
Posted
Feb 12, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Optima Health is seeking an LPN to join our Afterhours team in a flexi-role. This is not a remote position- the afterhours team works on-site at our Optima Health office in Virginia Beach, VA. Primary hours needed are evenings 4p-12am and overnights 12am-8am, with heavy emphasis on the weekends.

Responsible for maintaining initial fax and phone calls to the triage call center. Effectively communicates with callers, staff, physician offices and answering services concerning the needs of callers that have contacted the After Hours Nurse Triage. Responsible for coordinating all pertinent triage information to appropriate locations and physicians. LPN acts as a resource to After Hours Nurse Triage callers and staff members.

Education Level
Trade School Graduate

Experience
Required: Acute Care - 3 years, Clinical - 3 years, Health Insurance Industry - 3 years, Medical Office - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Licensed Practical Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this