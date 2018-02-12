Optima Health is seeking an LPN to join our Afterhours team in a flexi-role. This is not a remote position- the afterhours team works on-site at our Optima Health office in Virginia Beach, VA. Primary hours needed are evenings 4p-12am and overnights 12am-8am, with heavy emphasis on the weekends.

Responsible for maintaining initial fax and phone calls to the triage call center. Effectively communicates with callers, staff, physician offices and answering services concerning the needs of callers that have contacted the After Hours Nurse Triage. Responsible for coordinating all pertinent triage information to appropriate locations and physicians. LPN acts as a resource to After Hours Nurse Triage callers and staff members.

Education Level

Trade School Graduate

Experience

Required: Acute Care - 3 years, Clinical - 3 years, Health Insurance Industry - 3 years, Medical Office - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Licensed Practical Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below