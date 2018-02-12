AFTER HOURS LPN
- Sentara Healthcare
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Feb 12, 2018
- Mar 20, 2018
- Nurse
- Healthcare
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Optima Health is seeking an LPN to join our Afterhours team in a flexi-role. This is not a remote position- the afterhours team works on-site at our Optima Health office in Virginia Beach, VA. Primary hours needed are evenings 4p-12am and overnights 12am-8am, with heavy emphasis on the weekends.
Responsible for maintaining initial fax and phone calls to the triage call center. Effectively communicates with callers, staff, physician offices and answering services concerning the needs of callers that have contacted the After Hours Nurse Triage. Responsible for coordinating all pertinent triage information to appropriate locations and physicians. LPN acts as a resource to After Hours Nurse Triage callers and staff members.
Trade School Graduate
Required: Acute Care - 3 years, Clinical - 3 years, Health Insurance Industry - 3 years, Medical Office - 3 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Required: Licensed Practical Nurse
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
