Occasional travel - Occasional travel may be required for summer rotational assignments and other developmental activities.

U.S. Citizenship Required

Indian Preference applies

Eligibility Documentation Required (DD-214, BIA Form 4432, etc.)

You may be required to successfully complete a probationary/trial period.

Background security investigation will be required of all new hires.

Must complete and maintain a Pathways Program Participant Agreement

Must be enrolled full-time or accepted for enrollment full-time

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Upon successful completion of the pathways program, relocation expenses may be authorized for conversion, in accordance with Chapter 302 of Federal Travel Regulations

Selective Service: If you are a male applicant who was born after 12/31/1959 and are required to register under the Military Selective Service Act, the Defense Authorization Act of 1986 requires that you be registered or you are not eligible for appointment in this agency.



Former Federal Employees are required to indicate whether they received a Voluntary Separation Incentive Payment (VSIP) buyout in their previous employment with the Federal government, and are required to submit a copy of the applicable Notification of Personnel Action (SF-50) regarding the VSIP. The majority of individuals, who accept reemployment with the Federal government within 5 years of receiving the VSIP amount, must repay the gross amount of the separation pay prior to reemployment.



This position is subject to both pre-employment and random drug testing as a condition of employment. Applicants will not be appointed to the position if a verified positive drug test is received.

Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited college or university seeking a bachelor's degree that is directly related to the program field, such as forestry, natural resources management, and biological sciences related to forestry including agricultural engineering, agricultural economics, animal husbandry, animal science, biological sciences, geographic information systems, horticulture, range management, and soil science.Basic qualification requirements include:-For the GS-2 grade level: Completion of high school or GED diploma.-For the GS-3 grade level: Completion of 1 academic year of post-high school study.-For the GS-4 grade level: Completion of 2 academic years of post-high school study or associate's degree.NOTE DOCUMENTATION OF STUDENT ENROLLMENT STATUS: If this is your first year or you do not have a transcript, you must upload and attach a copy of your degree plan/curriculum and any other acceptable proof to verify currently accepted or enrolled. Examples of acceptable proof are enrollment course schedule or plan, registration of current course work, advisor approved degree checklist, or letter of acceptance that is on college or university official letter head.Students who have not declared a major or are enrolled in an unrelated degree program, may be selected and hired. However, their continued employment is contingent upon meeting the educational degree program eligibility requirements listed below within a prescribed timeframe. Students enrolled in an unrelated degree program will be required to sign a statement agreeing that they will change their degree program.QUALIFICATIONS: Applicants must meet all eligibility and qualification requirements for Pathways positions, including general and/ or specialized experience as defined by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) or by the BIA. Any positive education requirements and selective placement factors must be obtained prior to applicant consideration. In addition, the applicant must meet any additional conditions of employment following appointment.All qualification requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.

If you are qualifying based on your education, you MUST provide transcripts or other documentation to support your educational claims. Unless otherwise stated: (1) official or unofficial transcripts are acceptable, or (2) you may submit a list with all of your courses, grades, semester, year, and credit for the course. All materials must be submitted by the closing date of the announcement.



If more than 10 percent of your undergraduate course work (credit hours) were taken on a pass/fail basis, your claim of superior academic achievement must be based upon class standing or membership in an honor society.



One academic year of graduate education is considered to be the number of credits hours your graduate school has determined to represent one academic year of full-time study. Such study may have been performed on a full-time or part-time basis. If you cannot obtain your graduate school's definition of one year of graduate study, 18 semester hours (or 27 quarter hours) should be considered as satisfying the requirement for one year of full-time graduate study.



If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must send a Certificate of Foreign Equivalency with your transcript in order to receive credit for that education which shows the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit.http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.

Career Transition Assistance Programs: These programs apply to employees who have been involuntarily separated from a Federal service position within the competitive service or Federal service employees whose positions have been deemed surplus or no longer needed. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet CTAP or ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 80 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your CTAP or ICTAP eligibility. For more information visit: http://www.opm.gov/rif/employee_guides/career_transition.asp .



The incumbent of this position may be noncompetitively converted to a term or career conditional position upon successful completion of the Pathways Internship Program requirements. In order to be eligible for a non-competitive conversion, you must:

-Complete at least 640 hours of work experience in accordance with 5 CFR 362

-Have completed their academic degree requirements with at least a 2.0 an overall GPA

-Meet OPM's qualification standards for the position to which the student will be converted. See qualification requirements at: http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/Standards/IORs/gs0400/0499.htm

-Received a "Fully Successful" or above performance evaluation, and favorable recommendation from your supervisor.



In addition, firefighters must also meet the following requirements to be converted:

-Incumbents who were converted to a term appointment, pending full attainment of the National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG) Position Qualification(s), that may apply for subsequent noncompetitive conversions.

-Meet agency-specific requirements for position, such as the DOI Policy on Qualification Requirements for GS-0401 Fire Program Management.

-Ability to meet job specific requirements, such as MWCG qualifications as a Fire Fighter Type 1

Firefighter retirement coverage and maximum entry age limit: This position is pending final approval by DOI for primary firefighter coverage under the special retirement provisions of U.S.C. 8336(c) (CSRS) and 5 U.S.C. 8412(d) (FERS) subject to maximum entry age and mandatory retirement at age 57, or any time after 57, upon reaching 20 years of covered service. Applicants for this position must not have reached their 37th birthday upon appointment to this position. An exception is allowed if there is prior federal service in a covered firefighter position. If you are a preference eligible veteran, you may be eligible for this position after your 37th birthday. You must supply a copy of your Defense Department Form 214 (DD-214) along with Standard Form 15 (if applicable) and any associated documentation in accordance with the instructions in this vacancy announcement. Failure to provide this documentation with you application will result in the loss of eligibility to receive a waiver of the maximum entry age requirement.

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Medical Exam: You must pass an initial pre-employment arduous medical examination and the arduous work capacity physical fitness test (Must carry a 45 lb pack for 3 miles within 45 minutes).

Drug Testing: This is a Testing Designated Positions (TDP) under the DOI Drug Free Workplace Program. You are subject to a pre-employment drug test and random testing.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your resume will be evaluated after the closing date to determine whether you meet the minimum qualification requirements for this position described above. Qualified candidates will then be further evaluated to assess the quality, depth, and complexity of your accomplishments, experience, and education in relation to the competencies or knowledge, skills, and abilities required for the position as demonstrated by your responses to the assessment questions. Competencies measured include:



We will compare your resume and supporting documentation to your responses on the assessment questionnaire. If your responses to the assessment questions cannot be supported by your resume, your score may be adjusted to more accurately reflect your experience.



Qualified Indian preference candidates will be referred to the hiring manager in order of veterans' preference.



You may preview the assessment questions here in the https://apply.usastaffing.gov/ViewQuestionnaire/10138904. Additional selections may be made from this announcement if identical vacancies occur within 90 days from the closing date.



Students will be placed on LWOP while attending school or completing academic requirements. The LWOP is a temporary nonpay and nonduty status (or absence from a prescheduled tour duty), which is granted based upon a student's educational needs (5 CFR 630.101).



Students will be required to provide a copy of up-to-date transcripts and upcoming class schedule (unofficial may be acceptable) at the end/beginning of each academic semester for verification of enrollment and academic standing as proof of continuing eligibility for participation in the Pathways Program.



To qualify for the GS-4 grade level: The selectee or student must have a safe driving record within the 3-year period immediately preceding submittal of the GSA Form 3607, Motor Vehicle Operator's License and Driving Record and be able to meet the safe driving requirements of the Agency.