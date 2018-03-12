Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

You must be a U.S. citizen to apply for this position

Must pass background investigation and drug screen for federal employment

Selective Service registration for males born after 12/31/1959

Relevant Experience (see Qualifications and Evaluations Tab)

Complete Application Package (see How to Apply Tab)

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoApplicants must be a graduate of a school of law accredited by the American Bar Association and an active member in good standing of the bar of a state, territory of the United States, the District of Columbia, or the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.Applicants with fewer than five (5) years of experience practicing law must submit a copy of their law school transcript and grade point average or class ranking as part of the application package.Qualifications by Closing Date: Unless otherwise noted, you must meet all qualification and eligibility requirements by 11:59 P.M. Eastern Standard Time on the closing date of the announcement. Please note that qualification claims will be subject to verification.

Applicants must possess a Juris Doctor (JD) degree from an American Bar Association (ABA)-accredited law school. If you have less than five (5) years practicing law, you must submit a copy of your transcripts to prove that you possess a Juris Doctor (JD) degree from an American Bar Association (ABA)-accredited law school.

E-Verify: DHS uses E-Verify, an Internet-based system, to confirm the eligibility of all newly hired employees to work in the United States. Learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities.



Promotion Potential: This position has promotion potential to the GS-15. This position may be filled at the GS-0905-12, GS-0905-13, or GS-0905-14 grade level. If a selection is made at the GS-0905-12 grade level, promotion to the next higher level may occur without further competition. When promotion potential is shown, the agency is not making a commitment and is not obligated to provide future promotions to you if you are selected. Future promotions will be dependent on your ability to perform the duties at a higher level, the continuing need for an employee assigned to the higher level, and administrative approval.



Trial Period: New attorneys to the Federal government will be required to serve a trial period of 2 years.



Direct Deposit: All federal employees are required to have Federal salary payments made by direct deposit to a financial institution of their choosing.



Veterans Preference: There is no formal rating system for applying veteran's preference to attorney appointments in the excepted service; however, the Office of the Principal Legal Advisor considers veteran's preference eligibility as a positive factor in attorney hiring.



Applicants eligible for veteran's preference must include that information in their cover letter or resume and attach supporting documents (e.g., DD Form 214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active duty) to their submissions. Although the point-preference system is not used, applicants eligible to claim a 10-point preference must submit a Standard Form (SF) 15, Application for 10-Point Veteran Preference, and supporting documentation required for the specific type of preference claimed. The SF 15, which lists the types of 10-point preference and the required supporting documents, is available from the Office of Personnel Management Website at https://www.opm.gov



Financial Disclosure: If you are hired, you may be required to complete a Confidential Financial Disclosure Report (OGE Form 450) within 30 days after appointment.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

We will review your resume and supporting documentation to ensure you meet the minimum qualification requirements. If you meet the minimum qualifications, your experience, education and training will be rated based on the following competencies or knowledge, skills and abilities needed to perform this job.



Your resume, cover letter, and other applicant information should reflect the breadth of your experience, expertise, demonstrated ability, and/or training. The following factors are of particular importance to the position to be filled, and applicants should provide specific detailed information in these areas as part of their application. These areas must be addressed in a cover letter separate from the resume and submitted as part of the application package.



(1) Advising, counseling, and/or training on relevant legal authorities, best practices, and policies in the area of national security;

(2) Litigating in federal or state court, highlighting any experience with issues relating to criminal and/or immigration enforcement;

(3) Providing timely and concise legal opinions for clients and agency management;

(4) Prioritizing multiple assignments, exercising sound legal judgment, and efficiently producing quality legal analyses of complex legal issues;

(5) Producing high-quality written work that is compelling and concise; and

(6) Ability to take initiative and work in a reliable, decisive, and professional manner.



Your qualification for this position will be evaluated based upon the responses you provide on the job specific questionnaire and other required documents as part of the application process for this position.



All the information you provide may be verified by a review of the work experience and/or education as shown on your application forms, by checking references and through other means, such as the interview process. This verification could occur at any stage of the application process. Any exaggeration of your experience, false statements, or attempts to conceal information may be grounds for rating you ineligible, not hiring you, or for firing you after you begin work.