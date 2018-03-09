Occasional travel - Occasional travel may be required for summer rotational assignments and other developmental activities.

U.S. Citizenship Required

Indian Preference applies

Eligibility Documentation Required (DD-214, BIA Form 4432, etc.)

You may be required to successfully complete a probationary/trial period.

Background security investigation will be required of all new hires.

Must complete and maintain a Pathways Program Participant Agreement

Must be enrolled full-time or accepted for enrollment full-time

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Upon successful completion of the pathways program, relocation expenses may be authorized for conversion, in accordance with Chapter 302 of Federal Travel Regulations

Selective Service: If you are a male applicant who was born after 12/31/1959 and are required to register under the Military Selective Service Act, the Defense Authorization Act of 1986 requires that you be registered or you are not eligible for appointment in this agency.



Former Federal Employees are required to indicate whether they received a Voluntary Separation Incentive Payment (VSIP) buyout in their previous employment with the Federal government, and are required to submit a copy of the applicable Notification of Personnel Action (SF-50) regarding the VSIP. The majority of individuals, who accept reemployment with the Federal government within 5 years of receiving the VSIP amount, must repay the gross amount of the separation pay prior to reemployment.



A background security investigation will be required for all new hires. Appointment will be subject to the applicant's successful completion of a background security investigation and favorable adjudication. Failure to successfully meet these requirements will be grounds for termination.



This position is subject to both pre-employment and random drug testing as a condition of employment. Applicants will not be appointed to the position if a verified positive drug test is received.



Physical Requirements: Incumbents must possess the physical capabilities required for the position such as; long periods of standing, walking over rough, steep, or rocky surfaces, recurring stooping, reaching, bending, as well as occasional lifting heavy objects; up to 50 pounds. Any condition, which would cause you to be a hazard to yourself or to others, will disqualify you for employment.



Failure to meet any of these requirements will disqualify you for employment.



Travel may be required for summer rotational assignments and other developmental activities.

Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited college or university seeking a bachelor's degree that is directly related to the program field, such as forestry, natural resources management, and biological sciences related to forestry including agricultural engineering, agricultural economics, animal husbandry, animal science, biological sciences, geographic information systems, horticulture, range management, and soil science.Basic qualification requirements include:-For the GS-2 grade level: Completion of high school or GED diploma.-For the GS-3 grade level: Completion of 1 academic year of post-high school study.-For the GS-4 grade level: Completion of 2 academic years of post-high school study or associate's degree.QUALIFICATIONS: Applicants must meet all eligibility and qualification requirements for Pathways positions, including general and/ or specialized experience as defined by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) or by the BIA. Any positive education requirements and selective placement factors must be obtained prior to applicant consideration. In addition, the applicant must meet any additional conditions of employment following appointment.NOTE: Group Coverage Qualification Standard for Schedule D, Pathways Internship Positions - One full academic year of undergraduate, graduate, vocational, trades, technical, or high school education is the number of credit hours determined by the college, university or school to represent 1 year of full-time study. The high school curriculum must be approved by a State or local governing body.All qualification requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.NOTE DOCUMENTATION OF STUDENT ENROLLMENT STATUS: If this is your first year or you do not have a transcript, you must upload and attach a copy of your degree plan/curriculum and any other acceptable proof to verify currently accepted or enrolled. Examples of acceptable proof are enrollment course schedule or plan, registration of current course work, advisor approved degree checklist, or letter of acceptance that is on college or university official letter head.Students who have not declared a major or are enrolled in an unrelated degree program, may be selected and hired. However, their continued employment is contingent upon meeting the educational degree program eligibility requirements listed below within a prescribed timeframe. Students enrolled in an unrelated degree program will be required to sign a statement agreeing that they will change their degree program.

If you are qualifying based on your education, you MUST provide transcripts or other documentation to support your educational claims. Unless otherwise stated: (1) official or unofficial transcripts are acceptable, or (2) you may submit a list with all of your courses, grades, semester, year, and credit for the course. All materials must be submitted by the closing date of the announcement.



If more than 10 percent of your undergraduate course work (credit hours) were taken on a pass/fail basis, your claim of superior academic achievement must be based upon class standing or membership in an honor society.



One academic year of graduate education is considered to be the number of credits hours your graduate school has determined to represent one academic year of full-time study. Such study may have been performed on a full-time or part-time basis. If you cannot obtain your graduate school's definition of one year of graduate study, 18 semester hours (or 27 quarter hours) should be considered as satisfying the requirement for one year of full-time graduate study.



If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must send a Certificate of Foreign Equivalency with your transcript in order to receive credit for that education which shows the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit.http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.

Students will be placed on LWOP while attending school or completing academic requirements. The LWOP is a temporary nonpay and nonduty status (or absence from a prescheduled tour duty), which is granted based upon a student's educational needs (5 CFR 630.101).



Career Transition Assistance Programs: These programs apply to employees who have been involuntarily separated from a Federal service position within the competitive service or Federal service employees whose positions have been deemed surplus or no longer needed. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet CTAP or ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 80 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your CTAP or ICTAP eligibility. For more information visit: http://www.opm.gov/rif/employee_guides/career_transition.asp .



Incumbent may be required, as an incidental duty, to operate a government-owned or leased motor vehicle, in the performance of duties; therefore, a valid driver's license is required. Incumbent must have a safe driving record within the three-year period immediately preceding submittal of GSA Form 3607 and be able to meet the safe driving requirements of Indian Affairs.



Students will be required to provide a copy of up-to-date transcripts and upcoming class schedule (unofficial may be acceptable) at the end/beginning of each academic semester for verification of enrollment and academic standing as proof of continuing eligibility for participation in the Pathways Program.



The incumbent of this position may be non-competitively converted to a term or career conditional position with a full performance level (FPL) of GS-5 through GS-11 upon successful completion of the Pathways Internship Program requirements. The FPL will be determined at the time of conversion and is a management decision on a case-by-case basis.

In order to be eligible for a non-competitive conversion, you must:

-Complete at least 640 hours of work experience in accordance with 5 CFR 362

-Have completed their academic degree requirements with at least a 2.0 an overall GPA

-Meet OPM's qualification standards for the position to which the student will be converted. See qualification requirements at: http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/Standards/IORs/gs0400/0499.htm

-Received a "Fully Successful" or above performance evaluation, and favorable recommendation from your supervisor.

-Be converted timely within conversion period from when the degree is conferred (120 days)

-Accept job placement offer and relocate if necessary

-Received favorable recommendation from supervisor for non-competitive conversion "appointment"



Qualified Indian preference candidates will be referred to the hiring manager in order of veterans' preference.



