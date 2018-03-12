Not required

National Guard Membership is required.

Males born after 31 December 1959 must be registered for Selective Service.

Federal employment suitability as determined by a background investigation.

May be required to successfully complete a probationary period.

Participation in direct deposit is mandatory.

Minimum Rank: O-2/1LT

Maxmimum Rank: O-4/MAJ

MOS: 73A

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

This is an excepted service position that requires membership in a compatible military assignment in the DC Army National Guard.

MILITARY REQUIREMENTS: You must meet the minimum military rank as specified in this announcement. If you are not sure you are eligible for military membership, please contact a DC Army National Guard recruiter prior to applying for this position. Applicants applying to this position who exceed the maximum military grade listed on this job announcement MUST submit a statement in writing that they are willing to take an administrative reduction in grade to the advertised military grade on the job announcement for which applying. Applicants who exceed the military grade will NOT be placed into the technician position until they have been administratively reduced to the military grade on the job announcement. Please note that exceeding the maximum rank does not automatically qualify you for consideration. Compatible military grade and assignment required prior to the effective date of placement



The National Guard's full-time support program requires that all military technicians are members of the National Guard and are appointed to full-time positions which correspond to their military assignments. Applicants who are not currently a member of the National Guard must be eligible for immediate membership.



Minimum Military Rank: O-2/1LT

Maximum Military Rank: O-4/MAJ

Compatible Military Assignments: 73A



Medical Requirements: Officers must have correctable vision, manual dexterity, normal color perception and a minimum physical profile.

Restrictions: No record of conviction by special or general courts-martial or civilian courts of offenses. For use by AMEDD officers in MFA 73, no record of conviction by special or general courts-martial or civilian courts of offenses listed in AR 27-10 (Military Justice), Chapter 24, or otherwise required to register as a sexual offender under AR 27-10, Chapter 24.

Security Clearance and Drug Testing: All positions require a security clearance and drug testing. Applicants must possess or be able to obtain a the appropriate clearance within one year of appointment. Applicants must pass a drug test prior to appointment.

Requirements for Motor Vehicle Operation: Candidates must possess and maintain a valid state motor vehicle operator's license of the appropriate classification or kind.

Generalized Experience for GS-12 Positions

Specialized Experience for GS-12 Positions:

Twenty-four (24) months

Knowledge of social work theories, principles, techniques, and resources is mandatory.Must haveof experience in clinical social work assignments. This experience demonstrates particular competencies of knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position. Must have specialized experience in professional social work that includes interviewing people to establish the nature and extent of their problems, helping them work-out plans for improving the situation, providing assistance and services, referring them to community resources and other organizations as indicated, and assisting them to understand and modify their own patterns of behavior when appropriate.For the GS-12, applicants must have professional unrestricted state licensure. For award and retention of cited military skills, officers must possess valid and current licenses issued by a U.S. jurisdiction at a level allowing independent clinical social work practice.

Master's degree in Social Work from a graduate school of social work accredited by the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE) and acceptable to The Surgeon General.

Completion of the Air Force Social Work Internship Program may be substituted for 12 months of the specialized experience requirement.



Except as stated above, no other substitution of education for specialized experience is allowed.

If you are a male applicant who was born after 12/31/1959 and are required to register under the Military Selective Service Act, the Defense Authorization Act of 1986 requires that you be registered or you are not eligible for appointment in this agency (https://www.sss.gov/RegVer/wfRegistration.aspx).



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, your resume and supporting documentation will be used to determine if you meet the qualifications listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses on the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application package, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this position. If you are found to be among the top qualified candidates, you will be referred to the selecting official for employment consideration.



Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics):



Conflict Management, Interpersonal Skills, Oral Communication, and Planning and Evaluating