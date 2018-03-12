Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Must be a United States Citizen

Must meet and maintain Air Force Reserve military requirements

Incentives/Special Salary Pay Rate may or may not apply

Disclosure of Political Appointments

Preferred Military AFSC: 2A7X3

Permanent Change of Station (PCS) cost may or may not be paid.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Position may or will require incumbent to: (1) Incumbent's regular assignments are primarily ART duties: however, the incumbent may be assigned some non-ART duties, generally not to exceed 30 percent of total responsibilities.(2) May be required to work uncommon tour of duty. (3) Must obtain and maintain the appropriate security clearance. (4) This is a drug testing designated position (TDP). The incumbent is subject to random testing for drug use. (5) Meet and maintain Air Force Reserve requirements. (6) Work encompasses strenuous physical exertion; prolonged standing on production lines; climbing up an down ladders; working in cramped and awkward positions and using hand and powered tools in uncomfortable position for extended periods. Works both inside and outside and subject to moderate amount of noise and vibration.



A specific length of experience or training is not required. However, you must have experience and/or training (military or civilian, paid or unpaid) of sufficient scope and quality to be able to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are applying. You must show that you have the experience as identified in the Job Elements listed below as they relate to the position for which you are applying. Since your rating will be based upon the information you supply in your application (resume), you should be as detailed as possible and use the following Job Elements as a guide to assist you in identifying your relevant work experience.Use the following Job Elements as a guide to assist you in identifying your relevant work experience:Element A - Ability to do the Work of a Sheet Metal Mechanic (Aircraft/Painter): Ability to work independently, make decisions, and plan operations.Element B - Ability to Use Hand Tools, Power Tools, and Metal Working Machines for the Sheet Metal Work: Independently select and use or operate, as needed, a complete cross-section of the types of hand and powered machines used.Element C - Ability to Assemble, Disassemble, Fabricate, and Repair Sheet Metal systems, Components and Items: Perform sheet metal work requiring precision and coordination covering such functions as assembly, disassembly, fabrication, installation and repair of sheet metal portions of systems, system components, items, and equipment.Element K - Ability to Work from Instructions, Specifications, Blueprints, Personal Inspections, etc.: Ability to analyze, interpret, an follow work orders, blueprints, specifications, and sketches; and to prescribe necessary work specifications on the basis of personal inspection.Element L -Knowledge and Skills for Making Layouts, Patterns, and Templates Using Recognized Trade Methods and Practices: Ability to develop and transfer sheet metal shapes, forms, and outlines from drawings, sketches, blueprints, and work orders.Element M - Knowledge of Materials: Ability to use materials, coating and chemicals used in performing structural/corrosion control work.PART-TIME OR UNPAID EXPERIENCE: Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.VOLUNTEER WORK EXPERIENCE: Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Education Substitution: None

Individuals on active duty may apply 120 days before separation date and should indicate in their application their military separation date. Reservists who are mobilized may submit a copy of their mobilization orders or a statement in their application stating they are available within 120 days.



Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated in the "Highly Qualified" or "Best Qualified" Category on the rating criteria for this vacancy. You must submit a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting position, grade level, and duty location.



Spouses of active duty military members of the Armed Forces may receive preference in hiring under this announcement if they are among the best qualified referred and are within reach of selection. Please clearly identify in your application that you are a military spouse preference applicant.



All Federal Employees are required by PL 104-134 to have federal payments made by Direct Deposit.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Please note if duplicate/multiple application materials are submitted, we will consider the most recent submission as the one of record. If you do not meet the screen out questions, you will not receive any further consideration. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating.



You will be rated under Category Rating procedures based on the extent to which your experience meets the job elements for the position and rated as shown below. Additional points are not added for veterans' preference; however, preference is still applied. Applicants eligible for veteran's preference will receive selection priority over non-veterans within the same quality category. Once the application process is complete, a review of your application will be made to ensure you meet the job requirements. To determine if you are qualified for this job, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire. You will receive a rating based on your responses to the assessment questionnaire. The rating is a measure of the degree to which your background matches the job elements required of this position. If after reviewing your resume and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, your rating can and will be adjusted to more accurately reflect your abilities.



If you meet the qualification requirements, your application will be placed in one of three categories: Best Qualified- Candidates in this category possess exceptional skills and experience to exceed well above the minimum requirements for announced position. Highly Qualified- Candidates in this category possess good skills and experience above the minimum requirements for announced position. Qualified- Candidates in this category meet the minimum experience requirements for announced position.