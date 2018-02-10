Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Communications Officer - Georgetown University Police Department

Georgetown University Police Department's (GUPD) mission is to protect the Georgetown University community, ensuring a safe and secure learning and living environment through trusting partnerships and professional police services. GUPD provides security and police services on the Georgetown University Main and Medical Center campuses and off campus properties. Utilizing foot patrols, vehicles, and bicycles, the officers patrol the campus twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

The Communications Officer performs all duties of a Patrol Officer, responding to incidents and performing routine desk and office duties when needed. Reporting to the Police Communications Supervisor, the Communications Officer has duties that include but are not limited to:

Verifies and records information received to provide chronological log of University support service activities, service requests, emergencies, and field activities.

Operates and controls FCC business multi‐unit radio system, monitoring and receiving radio calls.

Directs community emergency situations at the direction of higher authority.

Monitors and dispatches personnel in response to intrusion alarm system, service calls, and first responder situations.

Provides traffic communications and information on parking and traffic regulations.

Monitors, controls, and institutes emergency program changes in Computer Access Systems, ensuring a response and directing activities based upon computer information.

Performs police patrol duties on foot, bicycles, and motor vehicle to include response to all emergencies.

Enforces all United States, District of Columbia laws and University rules and regulations, supporting the university community by establishing and maintaining an environment in which all community members can go safely about their varied activities in the best interest of the university.

Requirements

High School Diploma or equivalent

3 years work experience of law enforcement or security-related field

Possess and maintain a valid driver's license with no violations in the last three years and able to pass Georgetown University driver's certification

Comfortable using computers including Microsoft Word, Excel, and email and/or the ability to learn these applications

All applicants are subject to a written test, a report writing test, drug test, physical examination by a medical doctor to University specifications, and extensive psychological testing; and be able to pass a comprehensive background investigation

Ability to perform complex operations under stress

Preferred Qualifications

General knowledge of public safety telecommunications

Previous experience in and responsibility for critical incident response and notification procedures

Experience with computer technology a plus

Current Georgetown Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

