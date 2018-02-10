Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Senior Systems Manager - Office of Student Financial Services

Georgetown's Office of Student Financial Services (OSFS) provides financial aid counseling to diverse student and parent populations and works closely with other University departments to ensure quality service is provided. Georgetown now offers more academic programs that demand special attention. With these growing opportunities comes a growing demand for financial aid and the counseling that is required for the administration of this aid.

OSFS is looking for a talented Senior Systems Manager to join our team.

The Senior Systems Manager, reporting to the Director of Counseling, Technology, and Student Employment, has duties that include but are not limited to:

Provides systems applications for OSFS staff to administer counseling and application processing services for approximately 16,500 new admissions and current student aid applicants.

Provides computing services to 40+ full-time staff and 20+ part-time student employees.

Supports the Financial Aid module of the Banner Student Information Systems to provide computing services to the members of the Main Campus OSFS, Medical School Office of Student Financial Planning, and the Law Center Office of Financial Aid.

Designs programs, procedures, and reports that will enhance operational efficiency and administrative decision making.

Coordinates overall design, style, and maintenance of the OSFS website.

The Senior Systems Manager has the opportunity to:

Work in an exciting, fast-paced environment where no two days are the same.

Advance the office by assisting in the development of effective programs, policies and procedures that impact student and parents as they navigate the financial aid process.

Interact with a diverse student population.

Work with a talented and hard-working team.

Learn from and collaborate with a number of key stakeholders throughout the university in departments such as University Information Systems, Medical School Office of Student Financial Planning, the Law Center Office of Financial Aid, Admissions, Billing and Payment Services, Registration, Student Affairs, and other relevant offices.

We seek an individual who:

Is a team player.

Is passionate about problem solving.

Is able to use independent judgement.

Takes initiative.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

2 to 3 years of experience in systems coding, development, and testing; supporting PC/LAN hardware and software; and trouble-shooting computer hardware, software, and operating systems

Excellent communication skills

Strong service orientation

Preferred qualifications

Knowledge of Banner Student Information Systems, COGNOS report writing tool, PC operating systems, popular office software such as MS Office Suite, and web development; and experience supporting and maintaining a desktop

Knowledge of financial aid operations and industry software, such as Dept of Ed, SAIG-Gateway, COD and WEB related applications

Current Georgetown Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.