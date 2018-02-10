Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Digital Initiatives Librarian - Georgetown University Law Center

The Digital Initiatives Librarian oversees the implementation, maintenance, and advancement of digital projects and collections falling under the purview of the Digital Initiatives Department at the Georgetown University Law Library. S/he manages the Scanning Team, student assistants, and metadata strategies for digitized materials. Reporting to the Associate Law Librarian for Digital Initiatives and Special Collections, the Digital Initiatives Librarian has duties that include but are not limited to:

Trains and monitors staff engaging in digitization processes.

Maintains workflows for digitization and post-processing digital images and expertise in application-specific software (for example, LIMB and Scribe).

Maintains, develops and migrates, when necessary, the workflow management tool - currently a Microsoft Access database.

Conducts research and monitors best practices in digitization processes.

Acts as a contact with the Internet Archive on the continued research, development, and maintenance of the digital lending platform.

Maintains data and metrics relating to digital lending, and develops code to gather and utilize data from external partners.

Researches, implements and maintains digital asset preservation systems, strategies, and workflows, including ongoing validation of master digital files and solutions for when anomalies occur.

Exports MARC records from the Integrated Library System (ILS).

Transforms metadata records to document new digital objects using a combination of existing tools and writing specific code.

Through work and actions, advances library goals and values as articulated in library planning documents and values statement.

Requirements

Master's Degree in Library and Information Science or equivalent

High level of proficiency with personal computers, software, and library-relevant information technology applications

Proficiency with digital image editing programs such as Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Bridge

General knowledge of how digital library collections and electronic objects are used in an academic setting

Knowledge of MARC, MODS, METS and Dublin Core and other metadata standards appropriate for digital materials

Ability to manage projects and accomplish goals

Strong interpersonal skills and communication skills

Ability to perform command-line tasks and familiarity with batch scripting

Familiarity with XML/XSLT and experience in working with data from an Integrated Library System preferred

