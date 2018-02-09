LPN - Telephone Triage - Long Term Temporary
NRI
- NRI
- Location
Montgomery County, MD
- Posted
Feb 09, 2018
- Closes
Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
The Triage Nurse works as part of a team providing triage (prioritizing patients) telephone service to ensure prompt identification of patients with high risk conditions.
Answering/manage phone calls that are clinical in nature - Making appointments updating medical charts and sending correspondence to clinical team - Collects, assesses and triage information concerning the patients medical status from the referring physicians and the community - Assess social and financial situation of patients - Present medical status, diagnosis, insurance concerns and last date of hospitalization date to Medical Director and Clinical Coordinator - Receives patients/partner complaints, obtains information and data from records and appropriate staff, composes report for review and resolution, or personally resolve complaints on non-clinical issues and problems or seeks assistance from medical director or clinical coordinator - Reviews patients medical diagnosis, prognosis, medications, procedures and clinical course and consult with Medical Doctor or field clinicians if the course of treatment needs modification - Coordinate with other staff to resolve and research patient accounts - Meets productivity goals and expectations - Responsive to customer questions, knows where and how to obtain information/answers
Follows all policies and procedures, maintains strict confidentiality regarding patient and employee information.
Licensed LPN - 3-5 years experience in Home Health or Hospice -
- Must posses excellent observation, good nursing judgement and communication skills
- Understands hospice, home care philosophy and issues of geriatric patient population -
- Understands principles of pain/symptom management -
- Proven ability to work within interdisciplinary setting -
- Demonstrates excellent verbal and written communication skills -
- Must be detailed oriented
9 am - 5 pm (No weekends No after hours)
FREE PARKING ON PREMISES
CASUAL DRESS ENVIRONMENT
