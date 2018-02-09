The Triage Nurse works as part of a team providing triage (prioritizing patients) telephone service to ensure prompt identification of patients with high risk conditions.

Answering/manage phone calls that are clinical in nature - Making appointments updating medical charts and sending correspondence to clinical team - Collects, assesses and triage information concerning the patients medical status from the referring physicians and the community - Assess social and financial situation of patients - Present medical status, diagnosis, insurance concerns and last date of hospitalization date to Medical Director and Clinical Coordinator - Receives patients/partner complaints, obtains information and data from records and appropriate staff, composes report for review and resolution, or personally resolve complaints on non-clinical issues and problems or seeks assistance from medical director or clinical coordinator - Reviews patients medical diagnosis, prognosis, medications, procedures and clinical course and consult with Medical Doctor or field clinicians if the course of treatment needs modification - Coordinate with other staff to resolve and research patient accounts - Meets productivity goals and expectations - Responsive to customer questions, knows where and how to obtain information/answers

Follows all policies and procedures, maintains strict confidentiality regarding patient and employee information.

Licensed LPN - 3-5 years experience in Home Health or Hospice -

Must posses excellent observation, good nursing judgement and communication skills

Understands hospice, home care philosophy and issues of geriatric patient population -

Understands principles of pain/symptom management -

Proven ability to work within interdisciplinary setting -

Demonstrates excellent verbal and written communication skills -

Must be detailed oriented

9 am - 5 pm (No weekends No after hours)

FREE PARKING ON PREMISES

CASUAL DRESS ENVIRONMENT