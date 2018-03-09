Great opportunity with this proven leader in the commercial real estate industry. Due to recent acquisitions and growth, they are seeking a Property Management Services Specialist to work with top management in the areas of contracts, service orders, certificates of insurance, work orders, vendor relations, and tenant relations. Individual will analyze tenant certificates of insurance against lease requirements, ensure compliance, maintain vendor files, review service contracts, track expiration dates on service contracts and orders, serve as the point person for internal audits, run reports, and get involved with special projects type work. Company offers great benefits (generous PTO, 401K, health, vision, etc.) and the potential to grow. Call or email Bob Lucas 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate confidential interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!

Commercial real estate experience, 4 year degree, excellent customer service skills, ability to multi-task, excellent written and verbal communication skills, MS Word and Excel skills, ability to interact well with others.