ASSISTANT COUNTY MANAGER (HUMAN RIGHTS AND EEO)
- Arlington, Virginia
- Feb 12, 2018
- Mar 20, 2018
- Management
- Government and Public Services, State & Local
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Job Title: ASSISTANT COUNTY MANAGER (HUMAN RIGHTS AND EEO) Closing Date/Time: Continuous Salary: Negotiable Job Type: Full-Time Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington *METRO-accessible*, Virginia Arlington County is seeking an Assistant County Manager (ACM) for Human Rights and Equal Employment Opportunity programs to provide leadership and guidance to Human Rights staff and County leadership on all human rights, Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) and American's with Disabilities (ADA) issues, policies, complaints and investigations. The ACM collaborates with internal and external groups including the Human Rights Commission, the Standing Committee on Equal Employment Opportunity, Affinity and Resource groups, and the community to address human rights concerns and to promote the representation of minorities and women at all levels within the Arlington workforce.
The Arlington County Human Rights Office is responsible for receiving, investigating, and conciliating complaints of alleged discrimination from persons in protected classes who believe they have been victims of unlawful discrimination in the areas of housing, private sector employment, private education, credit and public accommodations. The ACM will serve as a liaison between the Human Rights Commission and Arlington County by navigating complex issues, building an understanding of stakeholder concerns, and negotiating and offering recommendations to address multi-faceted issues. This executive leader will supervise 5 staff members and provide oversight for the office budget and administrative resources.
Responsibilities may include:
The Office of Human Rights was established to combat complaints of discrimination in the workplace, housing, and places of public accommodation. The Office of Human Rights Staff is comprised of the Assistant County Manager, EEO investigators, the Diversity Coordinator, the Disability Resource Coordinator and an Administrative Assistant.
In 2017, the Human Rights Campaign's Municipal Equality Index (MEI) gave Arlington a score of 93 (out of 100) in its evaluation of our community's laws and policies. The Index also examines how inclusive our services are of the LGBTQ community. You may see Arlington's latest scorecard by clicking on the above link.
As the Human Rights ACM, this leader will be challenged to:
Arlington, Virginia, is an attractive, well-planned community in which to live, visit or conduct business with a unique blend of excellent location, desirable living standard, and effective, pro-active government. An urban County of about 26 square miles located across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. Arlington is best known to visitors as the home of the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery. Arlington has won recognition as an innovative, progressive and dynamic organization that is well-known for its community-driven processes with significant and meaningful opportunity for public participation.
Over the years, Arlington has received national recognition for its forward-thinking policies and practices including Smart Growth, Intelligent Communities, Best Places to Live, and Family Friendly Workplace awards.
The County Board encourages a high level of citizen involvement in local government. Arlington has an estimated population of 220,400 and is among the most densely populated jurisdictions in the country. About 39% of residents are Hispanic, African-American, Asian or multi-racial. Arlington County public school children speak 104 languages and hail from 116 countries. More than 72% of adults have bachelor's degrees and 38% have graduate or professional degrees.
Public engagement is a strong value in this community. The County government continually creates effective venues for all citizens, with a special emphasis on those who are traditionally under-represented in civic processes, to become involved.
Selection Criteria: The successful candidate will have a Bachelor's Degree in Human Rights, Employment Law, Labor Law, or closely related field plus progressively responsible experience managing Human Rights programs that included investigating, preparing and processing cases of alleged discrimination, and collaborating with executive leadership, employee groups, and community stakeholders to develop programs or initiatives that promote diversity and inclusion in the community and workplace.
The ideal candidate will possess one or more of the following:
Special Requirements: Must be reliable and willing to work irregular hours including nights (and sometimes weekends) to attend meetings or to meet deadlines in support of Human Rights initiatives or programs.
Please provide a cover letter addressing how your education, training, and experience meet the qualification requirements listed under selection criteria. Be sure to highlight your accomplishments in investigating, preparing and processing cases of alleged discrimination and how you have collaborated with executive leadership, employee groups and community stakeholders to develop programs or initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Use the space provided in the Supplemental Questions section of the online application or attach the cover letter to your online application.
Additional Information: The salary range is up to $180,000. Starting salary will depend upon the qualifications and experience of the candidate selected. The Assistant County Manager is part of the Executive Management Accountability Program (EMAP), a pay-for-performance management system, in which Senior Executives are eligible for a negotiated salary/benefits package and are evaluated and compensated based on a performance agreement linked to the County Management Plan and results achieved.
The selected candidate will be required to complete the Commonwealth of Virginia Statement of Economic Interest form upon acceptance of employment and annually thereafter. A background check will be made on all candidates who are finalists for the position. The background check may include checks on the following: criminal record, driving record, education, professional licensure, and credit rating. You may be required to sign a release authorizing the County to obtain your background information.
NOTE: Interested applicants are advised to submit their applications as soon as possible. A resume may be submitted as an attachment instead of completing the experience part of the application. Applications will be screened on a continuous basis and the application process will close once the position has been filled.
As an Employer of Choice, Arlington County offers a generous benefit package including:
