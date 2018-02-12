Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks a Systems Administrator to support a Federal Government client at our Patuxent River, MD location.

Responsibilities

• Manage a collection of physical and virtual servers

• Document procedures and solutions

Required Qualifications

• 5+ years of experience

• Possess extensive experience in managing Windows and Linux Servers; strong experience in installing & troubleshooting Windows and Linux based applications and deep knowledge of Windows and Linux security standards & OS hardening concepts

• Knowledge & experience on virtualization technologies like VMware is valued along with strong scripting & automation capabilities

• Team player with excellent communication and interpersonal skills

• Ability to solve problems independently, quickly and completely, and communicate them clearly to local users and management, strong user focus and management of user expectations with ability to establish and maintain a high level of user trust and confidence

• Skilled in conceptualizing creative solutions and documenting them

• Inquisitive, self-motivated individual interested and capable of being partners in the development of a growing IT infrastructure supporting the dynamic needs of multiple research and development efforts

• Sec+, OS certificate

• Linux server experience

• WIN server 2012

• VMware

Desired Qualifications

• Nutanix, F5 experience

• Cisco/Dell Certifications, Windows/Linux Certifications

Education

BA/BS

Clearance

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CJP