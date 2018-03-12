The EMMES Corporation is seeking a Director of Project Management Office – Clinical Research Projects and Services (CRPS) located in our Rockville, MD or Frederick, MD office.

The EMMES Corporation, established in 1977, is a women-owned private Contract Research Organization (CRO). Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland Emmes employs over six hundred staff worldwide with offices located in Frederick, Maryland, Vancouver, Canada and Bangalore, India. Ranked as a top area workplace of choice by the Washington Post, Emmes fosters an environment of collaboration, professional growth, and exceptional work life balance.

Our studies impact public health initiatives on a global scale occurring in more than sixty countries spanning across six continents. We are dedicated to providing statistical and epidemiological expertise, computer systems deployment, data management, study monitoring, regulatory guidance, and overall operational support to clients engaged in biomedical research. Emmes offers support for the entire process of clinical trials from study design and protocol development through data analysis and manuscript generation.

Primary Purpose

The Director of Project Management Office – Clinical Research Projects and Services is responsible for building and managing a Project Management Office (PMO), with a primary focus on our research projects and services. The Director will play a central role in supporting project management staff, serving as a mentor and trainer within the organization.

The Director works under the direction of the Chief Operating Officer to design, implement, and align technical strategies with project implementation approaches, including key performance indicators. The ideal candidate will ensure the provision of operational, contractual, budget management, and business development approaches are aligned across our research programs.

The Director ensures that consistent best practices are adhered to throughout all phases of all research contracts and agreements to support the successful completion of corporate goals. The Director facilitates advanced project management expertise in the planning, execution and close-out of all contracts for government and private sector projects, operating at advanced levels of authority and accountability for achieving results.

Responsibilities

Responsible for the delivery of project management services to our clinical research projects and services through the project management office.

Facilitates training, tools, and resources required for effective project management activities and goals with a focus on successful outcomes within and across our research program portfolios.

Works cross-functionally across internal research units, corporate services, and business development.

Develops key performance indicators to monitor projects in concert with the client and Emmes staff.

Reviews workplans for consistency of design and approach; assigns and manages workload to project management resources based on technical and supervisory requirements.

Develops and implements project management processes that align with the overall business strategy.

Collaborates with company executives and other directors across other service departments and works to achieve alignment on strategic priorities and initiatives.

Provides project updates to corporate executives and supports corporate oversight of initiatives.

Supports strategic account management through key business review meetings with customers.

Oversees the process to ensure project milestones and deliverables are met and projects are within budget.

Proactively manages changes in scope through a change control process.

Manages standard project documentation and project management tools, communication plans, schedules and Gantt charts, and project reports and dashboards.

Leads the orderly progression of projects from the proposal stage through project completion by interacting with the client, research project leaders, technical staff and business development staff.

Promotes an environment for continuous improvement with the organization and identifies opportunities for improvement.

Experience

Bachelor’s degree with 12 or more total years of relevant experience with a minimum of 10 years’ or greater of project management experience; Master’s degree in a related field preferred. Pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and/or clinical research industry expertise strongly desired. Project Management Professional (PMP) certification required. Demonstrated work history of leading a project management office, preferably within clinical research or related industry. Significant experience developing key performance indicators, contract management, reporting and deliverables, proposal development, training, and budget management. Organizational change management through major corporate initiatives of establishing a PMO or similar activity. Ability to solve complex technical, managerial and/or programmatic operational problems and evaluate options based on relevant information, resources, well-rounded experience, and knowledge

Previous demonstrated management oversight experience reporting to executive management required. Effective written and oral communication skills, interpersonal skills, analytical/problem solving skills, negotiation skills, cross-departmental team leadership, financial management skills and goal setting required. Proven expertise operating at advanced levels of authority and managing significant clinical program activities, budgets and resources to produce and take responsibility for results.

Proven ability to set programmatic departmental goals based on corporate objectives. Effective presentation and meeting skills within all levels of the organization and with a wide variety of external clients, colleagues and collaborators globally. Strong computer proficiency including MS Office, Word, Excel, Project, Visio. Demonstrated work history of effective problem solving and developing solutions independently.

Ability to lead teams efficiently and effectively with guidance and recommendations from chief operating officer and project leaders. Knowledge of company’s government and private sector clinical research clientele and operations preferred.

