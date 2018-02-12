THIS IS A FIXED TERM, FULL-TIME POSITION, WITH REGULAR BENEFITS, SCHEDULED TO TERMINATE ON 09/30/2019.

The Program Communications Manager for the USAID-funded Promoting the Quality of Medicines program in USP’s Global Public Health division is a non-supervisory position that leads the development and execution of the Program’s communication plan. The Manager will partner with technical and program staff as well as closely coordinate with the corporate Global Communications team, especially on media relations and digital campaigns. This new role will focus on highlighting the work of PQM in LMICs to increase patient access to quality-assured medicines by strengthening the health system and building local capacity to manufacture essential medicines that comply with international standards. The Program Communications Manager will help shape the dialogue for PQM on issues related to TB, Malaria, Maternal and Child Health, as well as UHC, GHSA, AMR and other relevant issues.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Communications strategy execution

Lead on developing a communication plan for PQM and partner with Global Communications staff to execute it in an effort to increase awareness of the impact of USP’s work and to strengthen relationships with USAID and other key audiences.

Lead on establishing standards, systems, best practices and workflow processes for managing PQM material (this includes identifying, producing, distributing, promoting, measuring and archiving content)

Identify PQM program milestones and key activities to build/contribute to editorial calendar and track implementation with Global Communications

Build relationships with USAID Communications Officers in PQM priority countries as well as with USAID DC POC

Ensure all PQM collateral, technical documents, presentations, etc. follow USAID branding guidelines

With Global Communications, ensure that content is optimized for search and user experience across all appropriate channels.

External messaging

Lead on developing informational and promotional materials in collaboration with Global Communications and Program/Technical staff such as fact sheets, brochures, infographics, website content for the Promoting the Quality of Medicines microsite (usp-pqm.org), social media content, e-newsletters, social media content, marketing plans, and webinars.

Promote and disseminate materials/messages through multiple communications channels, including website, USAID outlets, technical webinars, events, social media, and print

Translate technical documents into persuasive communication products that highlight the impact of PQM in Global Public Health.

Build a library of photos documenting the PQM program and its achievements (this include staff training as well as periodic visits to country sites and other relevant events)]

Coordinate PQM external event execution

Contribute to quality control on all written content; this includes editing, fact-checking and proofreading while ensuring consistency of messaging.

Basic Qualifications

Bachelor's degree required. Master's degree preferred.

Five or more years' experience with strategic health communication, marketing, public relations with an INGO or other organization responsible for implementing USAID projects

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with supporting communication projects for US Government clients or health related non-profit organizations.

Demonstrated knowledge of health communication and/or social marketing principles.

Demonstrated experience in translating technical information into persuasive copy for global public health professionals and donors.

Ability to work independently as well as part of a team, prioritize, and competently manage a variety of activities with multiple deadlines

Experience working in a multi-faceted team that includes scientists and program management staff as well as coordinating with corporate communications staff.

Synthesis of communication research finding from qualitative and quantitative data (to inform future activities)

Ability to work and deliver high quality products in a fast-paced job environment

USP offers an impressive benefits package, including:

Generous paid time off – 13 paid holidays, 10 sick days and 15 vacation days per year to start

An annual 401(k) contribution, beginning after 1 year of service, of 10% of pay (base and bonus) every pay period that vests immediately

Comprehensive individual and family healthcare plans with affordable premiums and low annual deductibles ($250/individual or $500/family)

The U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) is a scientific nonprofit organization that sets standards for the identity, strength, quality, and purity of medicines, food ingredients, and dietary supplements manufactured, distributed and consumed worldwide. USP’s drug standards are enforceable in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration, and these standards are used in more than 140 countries.

Being a part of USP means belonging to a diverse culture made up of more than 1,000 talented professionals working together at five international locations. We share our expertise in science, IT, human resources, quality assurance, communications, administrative management, and more...all to support an overall mission dedicated to making a difference by providing standards and programs that help improve the quality of medicines, dietary supplements, and foods worldwide.

USP is proud to be an equal employment opportunity employer (EEOE) and affirmative action employer. Employment selection and related decisions are made without regard to sex, race, age, disability, religion, national origin, color, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other protected class. We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodation to individuals with disabilities.

USP does not accept unsolicited resumes from 3rd party recruitment agencies and is not responsible for fees from recruiters or other agencies except under specific written agreement with USP.

Job Location Rockville, Maryland, United States Position Type Full-Time/Regular