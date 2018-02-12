MONITORING AND EVALUATION MANAGER

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Manager, Conservation Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E) oversees development and implementation of monitoring and evaluation activities within the Conservation Finance Division (CFD) of Conservation International. The Manager will focus on development and implementation of an M&E framework for conservation funds administered by CFD (e.g., the Global Conservation Fund [GCF], Conservation Stewards Program [CSP], Verde Ventures[VV], Carbon Fund), as well as for key external partners. S/he provides technical leadership and support to partners on the development and implementation of M&E systems, including sampling design, data collection methods, data analysis, and oral and written communication to stakeholders. The Manager may contribute to capacity-building and fundraising activities. This position is funded by and housed within the Conservation Finance Division but liaises with CI field programs and the Moore Center for Science.

The position requires a high level of interaction across multiple divisions and external clients and may represent CI externally in interactions with conservation and development partners engaged in monitoring and evaluation, CI grantees, and implementing partners. Additionally, the Manager may manage consultants, research associates, interns, or other fixed term positions working on specific projects.

This is a one-year fixed-term position with the potential to transition to a regular/full-time position.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Lead development and implementation of CFD program & project monitoring systems:

Provide strategic and tactical M&E leadership to CFD programs and projects.

Draft monitoring & evaluation framework(s) for CFD field programs.

Draft monitoring & evaluation framework(s) for CFD projects.

Develop Terms of Reference for implementers of CFD M&E framework(s).

Lead or support efforts to select and hire implementers (e.g., staff, consultants, interns) of CFD M&E framework(s).

Draft M&E instruments and protocols, in collaboration with field teams and partners.

Pilot M&E instruments and protocols, in collaboration with field teams and partners.

Provide M&E technical guidance and backstopping to field teams and partners.

Establish social and ecological baseline at project and/or program scale(s).

Monitor social and ecological trends at project and/or program scale(s).

Communicate M&E methods and findings, verbally and in writing, to both scientific and policy audiences.

Support efforts to mobilize necessary internal and external funds to conduct M&E activities.

Design and update dashboard of division wide impact.

Compile quarterly data on CFD portfolio impact.

The position will perform these same or similar roles (or a subset thereof) for key external partners, as well as advise on the selection of M&E professionals for key external partners.

CI-wide reporting, monitoring, and evaluation:

Contribute to CI-wide monitoring initiatives.

Respond to periodic information requests from other CI divisions.

Other duties as assigned by supervisor.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

This position is based in the CI-Arlington Office.

Normal office environment.

Moderate travel, up to 35% of the time.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Required

Bachelor’s degree plus 4+ years of experience in conservation science, international development, or a related field.

Experience developing and implementing M&E systems for international biodiversity conservation projects & programs.

Experience with statistical software and analyses.

Experience with GIS software and analyses.

Record of communicating analytical information to varied audiences.

Field experience, preferably in a conservation context.

Experience working and/or traveling in diverse geographies.

Preferred

Master’s degree.

Familiarity with conservation by indigenous peoples and other local communities.

Familiarity with basic financial concepts and business development.

Advanced skill with Microsoft Excel.

Ability to speak and work (deliver presentations, lead discussions and training) in English and at least one other major language CI works in (e.g., Spanish, French, Portuguese, Swahili, Bahasa Indonesia).

