INVESTMENT OFFICER

Conservation International (CI) has been protecting nature for the benefit of all for over 30 years. Through science, policy, and partnerships, CI is helping build a healthier, more prosperous and more productive planet.

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Investment Officer leads Conservation Ventures (CV) in pipeline development and portfolio management. This position may support CV on governance and program management responsibilities. This position represents CV both internally and externally. This position will also work with the larger Conservation Finance Division (CFD) to further integrate the Division's investment strategies to ensure alignment with each other as well as with the Americas Country Programs. Key responsibilities include:

Originate, negotiate, and close new investments with focus on the Americas.

Manage an active investment portfolio of 10-20 deals.

Integrate investment strategy within CFD and CI country programs.

Develop and maintain partnerships with external Investment Managers.

Represent CV at conferences and events and oversee development of relevant communications materials.

The position requires a high level of interaction across multiple divisions and external clients, and may represent CI externally in interactions with conservation and development partners engaged in conservation finance, CI grantees, and implementing partners. This position may manage consultants, research associates, or interns, and may indirectly supervise the work of colleagues contributing to CV.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Pipeline and Portfolio Management

Business Development:

Articulate an investment strategy for the portfolio to grow and develop new business opportunities within CV’s niche.

Identify and assess investment opportunities on both financial and conservation outcomes potential.

Develop and manage a strong investment pipeline of quality deals that meet CV’s financial and conservation targets.

Investment Negotiation:

Lead deal structuring and negotiation of terms with clients.

Coordinate due diligence process with relevant parties including CFD finance and legal teams.

Facilitate engagement with investment Sponsors for follow-on investment.

Design and implement conservation covenants, performance incentives, and innovative financing structures.

Deal Execution:

Develop relevant conservation and investment memos and ensure all necessary supporting documentation is completed.

Coordinate internal approval process with relevant departments.

Active Portfolio & Post-Investment:

Maintain active and supportive relationship with clients.

Coordinate closely with clients to pursue improvements and opportunities that will add value to clients’ businesses and achieve sustainable conservation outcomes.

Facilitate engagement with investment Sponsors for follow-on investment.

Develop and/or contribute to assessments tools to monitor and evaluate client-specific and portfolio-wide impact.

Implement appropriate Monitoring and Evaluation efforts with clients in coordination with relevant CV team members.

Program Management

As needed, assist the team with the following program management responsibilities:

Strategy:

Development of various program and investment strategy documents for circulation with internal and external audiences.

Development and maintenance of partnerships with external groups engaged in follow-on investment.

Development and implementation of Fundraising Strategy in collaboration with CV staff, committees, country programs, and development team.

Provide data and analysis to support donor relationship management and fundraising.

Raise profile of CV through internal/external communications and speaking at external events.

Development of communications materials, press releases, blogs, and website.

Development of position papers, case studies, publications on the impacts of CV investment.

Governance:

Ensure all activities of CV are carried out in compliance with the provisions of the CV Operations Manual and Investor/Donor requirements.

Preparation of CV Advisory Council and other committee meetings as necessary.

Management:

Provide oversight on all aspects of investment implementation to ensure timely delivery of expected outputs and outcomes.

Oversee overall management systems development and staff to ensure improvements in existing portfolio management, reporting systems, and financial monitoring.

Engage with CFD Finance team to provide oversight of budget, cash management, projections, and other financial management issues.

Engage with Monitoring & Evaluation team to provide oversight in the development and application of a program-specific M&E framework and ensure its implementation with clients and across the portfolio.

Design, organize, and implement Knowledge Management Platform for sharing lessons learned.

Update CV Business Plan to keep it relevant.

Other duties as assigned by supervisor.

This position represents CI among internal and external audiences.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

This position is based in the CI-Arlington office.

Normal office environment.

Moderate travel, up to 35%.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Required:

Masters degree plus 7 years’ experience in conservation finance, international development, or a related field.

Understanding of and demonstrated experience in finance, business development, global conservation implementation, and monitoring and evaluation.

Strong financial and credit evaluation skills with demonstrated ability to negotiate various product offerings including debt and equity.

Field experience, preferably in a conservation context.

Business development and client management track record.

Experience working and/or traveling in diverse geographies.

Record of communicating analytical information to varied audiences.

Experience in a supervisory role.

Preferred:

Ability to speak and work (deliver presentations, lead discussions and training) in English plus also in Spanish and/or Portuguese.

Conservation International is an Affirmative Action/ Equal Opportunity Employer of minorities, females, protected veterans, and individuals with disabilities. It is the policy of CI to afford equal employment opportunity to all employees and applicants for employment. CI offers reasonable accommodation in the employment process for individuals with disabilities. If you need assistance in the application or hiring process to accommodate a disability, you may request an accommodation at any time. If you require an application accommodation due to a disability, please e-mail your request to applyhelp@conservation.org and include "accommodation" in the subject line.