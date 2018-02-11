RESEARCH DIRECTOR
5 days left
- Employer
- Marketing & Research Resources, Inc. (M&RR)
- Location
- Frederick
- Posted
- Feb 11, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 17, 2018
- Function
- Marketing and Public Relations
- Industry
- Research
- Hours
- Full Time
RESEARCH DIRECTOR
Exciting opportunity with M&RR, a consumer insights and research company in Frederick, MD. Responsible for account management, study design, quantitative analysis and report writing.
For more information, please visit www.m-rr.com.
Send resume and cover
letter to apply@m-rr.com
Apply for RESEARCH DIRECTOR
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly