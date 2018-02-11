Director Of Nursing

MDH, John L. Gildner RICA, Rockville, MD

The main purpose of this position is to establish nursing services at JLG-RICA in keeping with the therapeutic goals of the facility in the care of emotionally disturbed residential youths. This position will oversee the residential component of the JLG-RICA program.

For minimum requirements and application process please refer to the link below or contact Minni Mullah at 301-251-6817 or minni.mullah@maryland.gov or visit https://www.jobaps.com/MD/sup/bulpreview.asp?R1= 18&R2=004295&R3=0002