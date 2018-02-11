Director Of Nursing

Employer
MDH, John L. Gildner RICA
Location
Rockville
Posted
Feb 11, 2018
Closes
Mar 17, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Hours
Full Time

The main purpose of this position is to establish nursing services at JLG-RICA in keeping with the therapeutic goals of the facility in the care of emotionally disturbed residential youths. This position will oversee the residential component of the JLG-RICA program.

For minimum requirements and application process please refer to the link below or contact Minni Mullah at 301-251-6817 or minni.mullah@maryland.gov or visit https://www.jobaps.com/MD/sup/bulpreview.asp?R1= 18&R2=004295&R3=0002

