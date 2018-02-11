Installers, Service Techs, & Testing and Inspections Techs

5 days left

Noel’s Fire Protection, LLC
21795
Feb 11, 2018
Mar 17, 2018
Other
Other
Full Time

Fire Protection

Noels Fire Protection, LLC

Growing Company now

hiring Installers, Service Techs, & Testing and

Inspections Techs

Pipefitting experience preferred, Testing & Inspections requires Inspection & Alarm certifications, Salary neg. & full benefits offered, valid driver’s license, MD, WV, VA area.

Please fax resume to

301-223-8370 or via email to: pflickinger@noelsfp.com

More searches like this