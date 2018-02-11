OPERATIONS MANAGER
5 days left
- Employer
- ADIGE LLC
- Location
- Rockville, Maryland
- Posted
- Feb 11, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 17, 2018
- Function
- Management, Operations / Logistics
- Industry
- Other
- Hours
- Full Time
Plan, direct and coordinate operations of a Rockville location. Formulate policies, manage daily operations, plan use of materials and HR for acct firm. MBA req. Tues-Sat 10-7. Com. Salary. Send resume w/3 refs. to Adige, LLC at 200A Monroe St Ste 115 Rockville MD 20850. No Phone Calls.
