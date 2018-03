You need to sign in or create an account to save

Plan, direct and coordinate operations of a Rockville location. Formulate policies, manage daily operations, plan use of materials and HR for acct firm. MBA req. Tues-Sat 10-7. Com. Salary. Send resume w/3 refs. to Adige, LLC at 200A Monroe St Ste 115 Rockville MD 20850. No Phone Calls.