AEI is seeking a full-time research assistant to work with two international political economy scholars. The major responsibilities of this position include conducting research and providing support on issues of US foreign aid policy and the economies of nondemocratic countries. Other major topics include Southeast Asia, political violence, authoritarian governance, corruption, and international trade. Research responsibilities will include quantitative data analysis and visualization, fact-checking and editing, and background research. Administrative responsibilities will include scheduling and organizing events.

This position requires outstanding quantitative and qualitative research skills. Experience with Excel is a must, and experience with STATA is highly desirable. Qualified candidates should have a demonstrated interest in topics pertaining to international development, international trade, authoritarian governance, and international security issues. Candidates focused on public policy and development economics are preferred.

AEI offers a stimulating and harmonious work environment and excellent benefits. Qualified applicants should submit an online application, complete with a resume, a cover letter, transcripts, and a 500-word writing sample on a topic related to the position at www.aei.org/jobs.