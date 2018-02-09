Jr. Graphic Designer
Job Summary/Company:
Sparks Group has partnered with a cutting-edge marketing and advertising agency in the DC metro are. We are seeking a creative and innovative Junior Graphic Designer to join the team on a long-term contract! If you are seeking a challenging and fun role, apply today!
Responsibilities:
- Prepares work to be accomplished by gathering information and materials.
- Plans concept by studying information and materials.
- Illustrates concept by designing rough layout of art and copy regarding arrangement, size, type size and style, and related aesthetic concepts.
- Obtains approval of concept by submitting rough layout for approval.
- Prepares finished copy and art by operating typesetting, printing, and similar equipment; purchasing from vendors.
- Prepares final layout by marking and pasting up finished copy and art.
- Ensures operation of equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements; following manufacturer's instructions; troubleshooting malfunctions; calling for repairs; maintaining equipment inventories; evaluating new equipment.
- Completes projects by coordinating with outside agencies, art services, printers, etc.
- Maintains technical knowledge by attending design workshops; reviewing professional publications; participating in professional societies.
- Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.
Qualifications/Background profile:
- College degree in Fine Arts preferred or an equivalent of education plus experience
- Strong working knowledge of printing, publishing and/or graphics are procedures and related computer software
- Good written and verbal communication skills
- Working knowledge of design principles to be able to apply those to each project.
- High proficiency in InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator
- Basic knowledge of advertising, public relations, marketing
Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.
We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!
