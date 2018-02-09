To view a complete job description, go to www.novaparks.com. Please include Opportunity Announcement #18-02-04 when applying.

NOVA Parks has an immediate full-time opening for a PARK SPECIALIST, park location TBD. Annual Starting Salary: $43,562.27

The PARK SPECIALIST is responsible for assisting with planning, developing, coordinating, and executing an operational management plan for a park. Work is performed under the general direction of the Park Manager or Assistant Park Manager with latitude for independent judgment and action. Park Specialist assumes charge of park operations in the absence of the Park Manager and/or Assistant Park Manager. Annual performance goals will be set for the Park Specialist. Park Specialists are subject to transfer within the Regional Park system.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Assist w/management of personnel;

Assist w/management of facility operations;

Assist w/management of facility and grounds maintenance;

Assist w/development and management of budget;

Assist w/establishment and maintenance of positive public relations program;

Assist w/performance of administrative duties.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS (minimum)

Education: Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with a Bachelor's degree in park management or closely related field preferred or an exceptional combination of education, experience, and training that is equivalent to a four-year degree.

Physical: Non-manual and manual work with strength and dexterity necessary to perform all required tasks, including lifting, stooping, bending and working in tiring and uncomfortable positions in office and outdoor settings; will perform heavy manual labor in all weather conditions, lift items at or greater than 80 pounds, climb ladders, use tools, and operate equipment.

Experience: One year of responsible experience in parks or conservation work, or any equivalent combination of education, training, or experience.

How to Apply: Please complete a full time application online or submit your complete and current resume to the NOVA Parks Human Resources Office. Please include the NOVA Parks Opportunity Announcement Number on your resume.

Resumes may be sent to: resumes@nvrpa.org, or

NOVA Parks Headquarters

Attn: Human Resources

5400 Ox Road

Fairfax Station, VA 22039

Benefits: This position is a benefit eligible position. Benefits include medical and dental insurance, life insurance, long-term disability, retirement plan, and more.

Selection Process: Panel interview.

Testing: The Park Specialist position is classified as a safety sensitive position. Candidates for full-time, safety sensitive positions must submit to a pre-employment drug screening and achieve a negative result as a condition of employment.

Duties and responsibilities are designed to be the essential elements of the job. They do not preclude the performance of related, or even unrelated, jobs which may be necessary to properly and efficiently complete all work assignments. NOVA Parks reserves the right to amend job specifications to meet current needs

It is the policy of the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority to prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin, religion, age, veteran status, political affiliation, genetics, or disability in the recruitment, selection, and hiring of its workforce.

Reasonable accommodations are available to persons with disabilities during application and/or interview processes per the Americans with Disabilities Act. Contact 703-352-5900 for assistance.