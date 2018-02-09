Senior Graphic Designer

4 days left

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Columbia, Maryland
Salary
Competitive pay
Posted
Feb 09, 2018
Closes
Mar 16, 2018
Ref
AD216177
Function
Communications, Designer, Graphic Designer and Artist
Industry
Media / Journalism / Advertising, Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company: 
Sparks Group has partnered with a cutting-edge marketing and advertising agency in the DC metro are.  We are seeking a Creative and Innovative Senior Graphic Designer to join the team on a long-term contract!  If you are seeking a challenging and fun role, apply today!

Responsibilities: 

  • Prepares work to be accomplished by gathering information and materials.
  • Plans concept by studying information and materials.
  • Illustrates concept by designing rough layout of art and copy regarding arrangement, size, type size and style, and related aesthetic concepts.
  • Obtains approval of concept by submitting rough layout for approval.
  • Prepares finished copy and art by operating typesetting, printing, and similar equipment; purchasing from vendors.
  • Prepares final layout by marking and pasting up finished copy and art.
  • Ensures operation of equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements; following manufacturer's instructions; troubleshooting malfunctions; calling for repairs; maintaining equipment inventories; evaluating new equipment.
  • Completes projects by coordinating with outside agencies, art services, printers, etc.
  • Maintains technical knowledge by attending design workshops; reviewing professional publications; participating in professional societies.
  • Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Qualifications/Background profile: 

  • College degree in Fine Arts preferred or an equivalent of education plus experience
  • Strong working knowledge of printing, publishing and/or graphics are procedures and related computer software
  • Good written and verbal communication skills
  • Working knowledge of design principles to be able to apply those to each project.
  • High proficiency in InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator
  • Basic knowledge of advertising, public relations, marketing

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

