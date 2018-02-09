Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group has partnered with a cutting-edge marketing and advertising agency in the DC metro are. We are seeking a Creative and Innovative Senior Graphic Designer to join the team on a long-term contract! If you are seeking a challenging and fun role, apply today!

Responsibilities:

Prepares work to be accomplished by gathering information and materials.

Plans concept by studying information and materials.

Illustrates concept by designing rough layout of art and copy regarding arrangement, size, type size and style, and related aesthetic concepts.

Obtains approval of concept by submitting rough layout for approval.

Prepares finished copy and art by operating typesetting, printing, and similar equipment; purchasing from vendors.

Prepares final layout by marking and pasting up finished copy and art.

Ensures operation of equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements; following manufacturer's instructions; troubleshooting malfunctions; calling for repairs; maintaining equipment inventories; evaluating new equipment.

Completes projects by coordinating with outside agencies, art services, printers, etc.

Maintains technical knowledge by attending design workshops; reviewing professional publications; participating in professional societies.

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Qualifications/Background profile:

College degree in Fine Arts preferred or an equivalent of education plus experience

Strong working knowledge of printing, publishing and/or graphics are procedures and related computer software

Good written and verbal communication skills

Working knowledge of design principles to be able to apply those to each project.

High proficiency in InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator

Basic knowledge of advertising, public relations, marketing

Basic knowledge of advertising, public relations, marketing



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!