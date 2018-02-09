Zoning Attorney

Employer
Linowes & Blocher LLP
Location
Bethesda, Montgomery, Maryland
Posted
Feb 09, 2018
Closes
Mar 16, 2018
Function
Lawyer and Attorney
Industry
Law
Hours
Full Time

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

Mid-Atlantic commercial real estate and business law firm based in Bethesda, MD seeks an Associate Attorney to join the firm’s expanding Land Use Practice Group.  The position provides excellent opportunities for professional development and significant client exposure.

Zoning Attorney, ideally with up to 4 years legal experience and a motivated interest in land use zoning & development, municipal, administrative, and commercial real estate law.  Ideal candidate must possess excellent writing, research, organizational, time-management and oral communication skills; have top academic credentials; possess the ability to exercise practical judgment; be highly motivated self-starters and eager for immediate responsibility. Comprehensive benefits package. Convenient to Metro. All inquiries held in strictest confidence.

Send cover letter, resume, law school transcript & writing sample to:

Linowes and Blocher LLP Attn:  HR Department

Fax:  301.656.8718

Careers@linowes-law.com

EOE

