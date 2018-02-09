Manager, Recreation Programs Fairfax
4 days left
- Employer
- USTA Mid-Atlantic Section
- Location
- Fairfax, Virginia
- Posted
- Feb 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 16, 2018
- Function
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
POSITION DESCRIPTION:
Are you passionate about tennis? Do you have outstanding sales and marketing experience? Do you want to enrich the lives of youth? If you think you can be successful combining your passion with your business abilities then look no further. The United States Tennis Association, Mid-Atlantic Section has an opening for a full-time Manager, Recreation Programs. Reporting directly to the Senior Manager, Recreation Programs, this key member of the recreation programs department is responsible for promoting and developing the growth of tennis for youth in Fairfax County, Virginia.
PRIMARY JOB DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Plan and implement a proprietary enrichment curriculum through After-School programs and Camps across your area
- Identify and target locations to establish new After-School programs and Camps in schools, community centers, parks and recs and more for grades K-8th.
- Coordinate all aspects of the programs – securing facilities, site equipment needs, participant registration, payment and program evaluation
- Fiduciary responsibilities include creating a yearly budget, setting prices, confirming receipt of payments and paperwork as needed
- Coordinate with MAS marketing staff to promote programs and events
- Cultivate relationships with local tennis providers – Parks and Recreation agencies, tennis facilities and others that offer additional tennis opportunities – to encourage frequent play through cross promotion
- Administrative reporting, data entry, phone calls, conference calls, webinars and trainings as required
- Recruiting, onboarding, training, scheduling, and handling payroll of tennis coaches, and substituting for coaches as required.
- Represent the USTA by attending, coordinating and/or delivering workshops, events or meetings designed to strengthen the After-School Program delivery system and increase participation in tennis
- Work in a positive and cooperative manner with all USTA Section and National staff and volunteers
- Other duties as assigned
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Highly motivated self-starter, enthusiastic personality with desire to promote and grow tennis
- Provide exceptional customer service and can develop and maintain positive and productive working relationships
- Solid sales background
- Work as a member of a team as well as independently
- Strong organizational, time management, financial and administrative skills required
- Confident team leader and ability to multi-task
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to manage difficult situations while staying calm and collected under pressure
- Innovative, creative thinking and problem solving
- Must be flexible to changes and open to new strategies
- Strong tennis background preferred
- Knowledge of USTA/MAS programs preferred
- USPTA or PTR Certification preferred
- Computer skills, including Microsoft Office
- Residence in or near the assigned geographic area preferred
EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:
- College degree preferred or minimum 5 years business experience in lieu of degree
- 2 years related experience
TRAVEL/SCHEDULE DEMANDS:
- This position frequently works outside of nontraditional, core business hours, including occasional weekend and evening work.
- Frequent travel throughout territory. Meetings and events as required.
- Tennis events and workshops and other national and local events and meetings as budget and schedule permit.
TO APPLY:
Please send a cover letter, including salary requirements, a resume and a completed USTA/MAS application via email to hr@mas.usta.com. Please include a subject line in your email with “Application [Manager, Recreation Programs – Fairfax County]”.
