POSITION DESCRIPTION:

Are you passionate about tennis? Do you have outstanding sales and marketing experience? Do you want to enrich the lives of youth? If you think you can be successful combining your passion with your business abilities then look no further. The United States Tennis Association, Mid-Atlantic Section has an opening for a full-time Manager, Recreation Programs. Reporting directly to the Senior Manager, Recreation Programs, this key member of the recreation programs department is responsible for promoting and developing the growth of tennis for youth in Fairfax County, Virginia.



PRIMARY JOB DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Plan and implement a proprietary enrichment curriculum through After-School programs and Camps across your area

Identify and target locations to establish new After-School programs and Camps in schools, community centers, parks and recs and more for grades K-8th.

Coordinate all aspects of the programs – securing facilities, site equipment needs, participant registration, payment and program evaluation

Fiduciary responsibilities include creating a yearly budget, setting prices, confirming receipt of payments and paperwork as needed

Coordinate with MAS marketing staff to promote programs and events

Cultivate relationships with local tennis providers – Parks and Recreation agencies, tennis facilities and others that offer additional tennis opportunities – to encourage frequent play through cross promotion

Administrative reporting, data entry, phone calls, conference calls, webinars and trainings as required

Recruiting, onboarding, training, scheduling, and handling payroll of tennis coaches, and substituting for coaches as required.

Represent the USTA by attending, coordinating and/or delivering workshops, events or meetings designed to strengthen the After-School Program delivery system and increase participation in tennis

Work in a positive and cooperative manner with all USTA Section and National staff and volunteers

Other duties as assigned

QUALIFICATIONS:

Highly motivated self-starter, enthusiastic personality with desire to promote and grow tennis

Provide exceptional customer service and can develop and maintain positive and productive working relationships

Solid sales background

Work as a member of a team as well as independently

Strong organizational, time management, financial and administrative skills required

Confident team leader and ability to multi-task

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to manage difficult situations while staying calm and collected under pressure

Innovative, creative thinking and problem solving

Must be flexible to changes and open to new strategies

Strong tennis background preferred

Knowledge of USTA/MAS programs preferred

USPTA or PTR Certification preferred

Computer skills, including Microsoft Office

Residence in or near the assigned geographic area preferred

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:

College degree preferred or minimum 5 years business experience in lieu of degree

2 years related experience

TRAVEL/SCHEDULE DEMANDS:

This position frequently works outside of nontraditional, core business hours, including occasional weekend and evening work.

Frequent travel throughout territory. Meetings and events as required.

Tennis events and workshops and other national and local events and meetings as budget and schedule permit.

TO APPLY:

Please send a cover letter, including salary requirements, a resume and a completed USTA/MAS application via email to hr@mas.usta.com. Please include a subject line in your email with “Application [Manager, Recreation Programs – Fairfax County]”.