Montgomery County Department of Transportation

Manager II, Chief, Division of Traffic Engineering & Operations

Salary: $88,388-$160,454

Position serves as the Division Chief of the Division of Traffic Engineering & Operations (DTEO), a key management position in the Department of Transportation, providing: organizational leadership; full line management; fiscal oversight; traffic engineering technical expertise; planning and operational implementation; and policy development to achieve County objectives related to neighborhood livability, safety, and traffic and congestion management. The Division Chief serves as the County’s Chief Traffic Engineer. Responsibilities include decision making authority to plan, install, operate and maintain all traffic control devices and traffic appurtenances (i.e., traffic signals, street lights, traffic signs, pavement markings, crosswalks, etc.) on county owned roadways; ensuring the safety and efficiency of the County's transportation network, leading and managing highly technical and innovative traffic engineering based programs and projects that contribute to a balanced transportation system.

The Division of Traffic Engineering & Operations consists of approximately 90 County employees and is augmented by a variety of engineering consultant and construction support contracts. The Division’s FY17 Operating Budget is $9.8 million, and the Division’s FY16 capital program is estimated at $11.7 million.

Employee will manage a workforce consisting of unionized employees, and must be able to foster a positive labor relations environment based on trust, respect and cooperation in a collective bargaining environment. This position must show executive level communication, long-range strategic planning, and organizational leadership competencies. As leader of an organization engaged in real time traffic management and emergency management operations, the position is responsible on a 24/7/365 basis to respond to major traffic events, weather related emergencies (e.g., snow/ice storms, significant rain storms, natural and man-made disasters, etc). This aspect of the position requires the employee to work extended hours during emergency events.

To view the job posting and submit an application, please visit Montgomery County Government’s Career website at www.montgomerycountymd.gov/careers and click on Search Jobs. You will find the job posting under the General Professional job category – IRC29471 (Closing Date 2/26/2018). EOE: M/F/D