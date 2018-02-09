Rehabilitation Coordinator to provide case management for mentally ill clients in a Supported Living Program. The Rehabilitation Coordinator will assist with developing Individual Treatment Plans (ITP) with clients and Direct Care team members, as well as review ITP goals and progress, as stipulated by the State of Maryland Department of Health.

Requirements:

This position requires an MSW/MA with at least two years’ of related case management experience.

Must demonstrate strong team leadership, organizational, and communication skills, with the ability to prioritize what supports and skills are necessary to be proactive in decision-making.

Must be able to problem-solve on a non-clinical basis and assist in crisis management and interventions as necessary.

Starting salary $48,000, depending on experience.

Candidates bilingual in English/Spanish are strongly encouraged to apply. Equal Opportunity Employer.

For consideration, please forward your cover letter and resume to ssneed@rehabilitationsystems.org.

Case Manager to provide support to mentally ill clients in a Supported Living Program. The case manager will work with clients and Direct Care team to develop Individual Treatment Plans (ITP), and review ITP goals and progress, as stipulated by the State of Maryland Department of Health. Salary is based on experience. Candidates bilingual in English/Spanish are strongly encouraged to apply. Equal Opportunity Employer.

Job Requirements:

This position requires an MSW/MA with at least two years of related case management experience.

Must possess excellent writing and communication skills, with the ability to prioritize what supports and skills are necessary to be proactive in decision making.

Experience developing Individual Treatment Plans is highly preferred.

Must demonstrate strong team leadership skills with the ability to problem solve on a non-clinical basis, as well as assist in crisis management and interventions as necessary.

Please forward resume and cover letter to: ssneed@rehabilitationsystems.org