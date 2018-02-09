Rehabilitation Coordinator

4 days left

Employer
Rehabilitation Systems, Inc.
Location
Beltsville
Posted
Feb 09, 2018
Closes
Mar 16, 2018
Function
Counselor and Therapist, Social Worker, Other
Industry
Healthcare, Social Services and Mental Health
Hours
Full Time

Rehabilitation Coordinator to provide case management for mentally ill clients in a Supported Living Program.  The Rehabilitation Coordinator will assist with developing Individual Treatment Plans (ITP) with clients and Direct Care team members, as well as review ITP goals and progress, as stipulated by the State of Maryland Department of Health.  

Requirements:

  • This position requires an MSW/MA with at least two years’ of related case management experience.  
  • Must demonstrate strong team leadership, organizational, and communication skills, with the ability to prioritize what supports and skills are necessary to be proactive in decision-making.
  • Must be able to problem-solve on a non-clinical basis and assist in crisis management and interventions as necessary.

Starting salary $48,000, depending on experience.

Candidates bilingual in English/Spanish are strongly encouraged to apply. Equal Opportunity Employer.

For consideration, please forward your cover letter and resume to ssneed@rehabilitationsystems.org.

 

