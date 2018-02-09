Who We Are

"The advancement of science should be the chief concern of a nation that would conserve and increase the welfare of its people."

-James McKeen Cattell, former AAAS President and Editor of Science

The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) is an international non-profit organization dedicated to advancing science for the benefit of all people. For over a century, AAAS has been a force for science, from helping to establish science as a credible field in the 19th century to using satellite imaging technology to document human rights abuses in 2007. We are recognized as the world’s largest general scientific society and the proud publisher of the Science family of journals. Past presidents have included astronomer Edward Charles Pickering, anthropologist Margaret Mead, and biologist Stephen Jay Gould. Our mission is centered on the belief that STEM research and education can help solve many of the challenges the world faces today.

AAAS is a culture steeped in history, but adaptive to change and new ideas. We recognize the hard work of our employees and encourage the development of our staff. Our colleagues represent an array of expertise from scholarly publishing to digital marketing, educational research to government relations, all with a shared focus on mission. At AAAS, you are part of a talented team, dedicated to advancing science and serving society.

Work With Us

We have an exciting full-time opportunity for a Manager, Prospect Research and Philanthropy Systems to join the Office of Philanthropy and Strategic Partnerships (OPSP) in Washington, DC. Reporting to the Chief Philanthropy Officer, this individual will serve as both the hub and engine of the team, playing a coordinating role in a fast-paced fundraising operation and building a critical pipeline.

OPSP is playing a significant role in helping AAAS ramp up its efforts to be a strong and visible force for science. With a rapidly expanding roster of new and loyal donors and projections for increased philanthropic growth, the Philanthropy Office is energetically working to increase AAAS’s impact on society.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Work independently and in collaboration with gift officers to identify and qualify prospective individual, corporate, and foundation donors, assessing wealth potential, organizational and individual linkages, and philanthropic motivation

Identify and assess existing and new prospects through extensive information gathering and analysis, using best practices and protocols; makes recommendations on prospect pipeline

Compile profiles assessing capacity/affinity/philanthropic history, briefing documents, and other research materials

Conduct manual and automated wealth and other screenings using a variety of research tools to identify, segment, and prioritize prospects

Conduct periodic assessments on annual fund donor base to identify patterns among donors

Coordinate regular tracking meetings; prepare and distribute prospect management reports and other analytical reports to support fundraising efforts

Devise and implement prospect management system that supports annual fund growth, major and corporate giving and other fundraising efforts; trains colleagues in its use

Develop prospect research processes, reports, and systems to support development and program staff in rating, screening and developing strategies for donors and prospects

Update Raiser’s Edge database to reflect research learnings and input from colleagues and volunteers; supports colleagues in ensuring that call reports are entered in a timely fashion

Serve as the primary expert on, administrator of, and point of contact for the Raiser’s Edge database; remain current on RE updates; train staff as necessary; manage contracts, system upgrades, etc

Devise and enforce policies and procedures to ensure database and records management processes are streamlined.

Conduct daily gift entry

Produce monthly reports for Finance Office

Additional duties as assigned

Key Requirements

Bachelor’s degree required

Two years of related work experience

Ability to compile, evaluate and analyze large amounts of donor information, prioritize strategically; and present the resulting information clearly and concisely.

Proficiency with Raiser’s Edge database or similar donor database.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office.

Satisfactory written and oral communication skills

Strong initiative; enjoys working as a team player and is a self-starter

Highly-organized, able to plan and manage tasks strategically, yet has sufficient focus on details to ensure effective implementation and follow-through

Systems driven, able to understand needs of department and establish processes and procedures to meet them

Strong leadership, the ability to manage across a team, can serve as a coordinator for department-wide efforts

Ability to prioritize work and flexibility to change directions as job dictates

Application Process

Interested candidates should submit a resume and cover letter by March 9, 2018. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. If we think you might be a good fit for the role, we will contact you with next steps.

