Are you interested in working at Close Up? Awesome. Here’s what you need to know.

As a civic education organization our mission is to help high school and middle school students become more effective and informed citizens. For more than 45 years, we have fulfilled that goal by bringing over 850,000 students and teachers from throughout the country to Washington, DC, to experience the nation’s government ‘close up.’ We are always hiring and we need the best, because a mission is only as good as the people behind it.

We are looking for a talented and driven sales professional to actively manage and grow a dedicated sales territory within the United States. You’ll learn and present the value of Close Up to ensure schools and youth groups around the country attend our programs and contribute to the diversity of our student and teacher population.

You are:

Experienced. You have a successful sales or education background and a bachelor’s degree from a four-year college or university.

You have a successful sales or education background and a bachelor’s degree from a four-year college or university. Motivated. You take initiative and drive your own success. You approach each day with high energy and push yourself to maximize every minute.

You take initiative and drive your own success. You approach each day with high energy and push yourself to maximize every minute. Fearless. You’re not afraid to call the decision-makers or travel to close a sale. You like to move fast and will manage and develop your business.

You’re not afraid to call the decision-makers or travel to close a sale. You like to move fast and will manage and develop your business. Passionate. You can’t wait to bring our one-of-a-kind civic education program to schools and youth groups throughout the country.

You will:

Work with teachers, administrators and community leaders . You will help young people in our country increase their civic awareness.

. You will help young people in our country increase their civic awareness. Learn Close Up’s products and offerings . You’ll passionately promote these products and be able to sell their benefits.

. You’ll passionately promote these products and be able to sell their benefits. Tackle the competitive student travel market . Your focus will be to maintain current relationships with our existing customer-base, drive new sales, and expand partnerships.

. Your focus will be to maintain current relationships with our existing customer-base, drive new sales, and expand partnerships. Strategize and implement plans to expand into this market . You’ll help identify the best ways to reach new prospects within your assigned territory.

. You’ll help identify the best ways to reach new prospects within your assigned territory. Build a strong pipeline and close sales. You will maintain and grow a healthy pipeline and will achieve and surpass planned sales goals.

We will:

Treat you like an adult . It’s all about a healthy work-life balance. We’ll trust you to get work done and, in turn, will provide you with a flexible vacation policy.

. It’s all about a healthy work-life balance. We’ll trust you to get work done and, in turn, will provide you with a flexible vacation policy. Give you what you need . We’ll provide you with comprehensive training to set you up for success, allowing you to focus on professional growth and career development.

. We’ll provide you with comprehensive training to set you up for success, allowing you to focus on professional growth and career development. Challenge you . You will be surrounded by people equally committed to the Foundation’s success, allowing for constant collaboration amongst the Sales team and other Close Up departments.

. You will be surrounded by people equally committed to the Foundation’s success, allowing for constant collaboration amongst the Sales team and other Close Up departments. Provide you with many other benefits. You’ll receive a competitive base salary, impressive commission structure, medical and life insurance, Metro benefits, and more.

Candidates who meet our qualifications are encouraged to apply. Must submit a cover letter, along with your resume; subject line should show "SR". Submissions must contain both components to be considered.

EOE/AA.

Teachers are welcome and encouraged to apply!

Absolutely no recruiters.

BENEFITS

403B plan, health, dental, life insurance and FSA, plus much more