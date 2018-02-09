VSA is an international organization committed to ensuring that people with disabilities of all ages have the opportunity to participate in, learn through, and enjoy the arts. This position will assist the Manager, VSA Programs to design, develop, launch, and manage a new membership network structure that will provide a vibrant, professional community for organizations to exchange information and ideas that grow their capacities to serve the artistic and cultural endeavors of people with disabilities. The assistant manager will manage and administer the daily operations of the VSA International Network Membership Program in three areas: 1) Membership: design, set up, develop, administer, and manage the Kennedy Center’s VSA International Network Membership Program; 2) VSA communications: manage the VSA network newsletters, social media, program marketing, and educational resources; 3) Other program supports: assisting with annual VSA contract proposal review and execution; support and assist in managing the coordinators who execute the VSA visual and performing arts programs, exhibits, and performances, in addition to other programs including, meetings, annual conferences, and events. The Assistant Manager will assist with budgets, reporting, policy development, and ensure that projects are executed to the highest standard of quality and professionalism.

Duties and Responsibilities:

60% VSA International Network Membership Program

Manage plan, administer, and implement all activities and duties necessary to launch, grow, strengthen, and maintain the new VSA International Network Membership Program including, creating and monitoring program budget and timelines, setting up website and AMS, developing member engagement strategies, membership prospecting, recruitment and retention, member services and benefits, member communications and collateral materials, processing applications and renewals, updating lists and data, organizing meetings, liaising with international network members, providing technical assistance, serving as an information resource to members, and supporting the VSA Affiliate Council and the VSA Advisory Board. This position identifies and develops opportunities with international arts, education, and disability groups and individuals. Also identifies and contracts with service providers, such as for AMS and website, necessary to maintain the network and associated benefits.

25% VSA Communications

Coordinate communication strategies across the three teams that make up the Office of VSA and Accessibility. Research, recommend, develop and execute internal and external communications and engagement strategies for new and current audiences to heighten participation in and visibility of the VSA International Network Membership Program, VSA programs, performances, exhibitions, competitions, educational resources, events, and conferences. Using social media platforms write and disseminate information to ensure consistent messaging across communications/publications. As needed, identify and then manage consultants and independent contractors to execute communications elements. Oversee day-to-day execution of social media presence on multiples platforms; monitor/respond to feedback and comments; manage the social media consultant and/or the office’s cross-functional social media team; represent the office in Center-wide social media efforts.

10% VSA Contracts

Assist with administration of the annual VSA contracts including writing and editing the requests for proposals, reviewing and scoring proposals, and assist with determining which to accept, as well as assist with oversight, processing, and administration of contracts reporting, and payments.

5% VSA Visual and Performing Arts Programs, VSA Events, and other duties

Support assist the Manager, VSA Programs with the daily work, performance and productivity of the VSA Programs Team execution of the VSA visual and performing arts programs, exhibits, and performances. As needed, assist team members and colleagues with various projects, events, meetings, and conferences. Responsible for phone, mail, and email communications and works with consultants, volunteers, and interns. Maintain positive and productive relationships with colleagues across the Center and around the world. Other projects and programs may be assigned by and at the discretion of the Manager, VSA Programs or the Director, VSA and Accessibility.

Education/Experience:

Bachelor’s degree, Master's degree a plus.

6+ years of professional experience in membership management.

3+ years in marketing, communication and social media experience.

1-3 years of experience in a nonprofit, cultural, or arts organization.

Knowledge of or experience in the disability community/field.

Preference for experience in one of the following fields: development, business, international relations, association, or chapter relationships.

Minimum Skills and/or Knowledge Required:

Knowledge or experience with nonprofit membership or association management, cultural or arts organizations, international entities, communications and marketing with an emphasis on social media, budgeting, program management special events/meeting/conference planning.

Strong interpersonal communication skills, comfort with public speaking and ability to represent the Center at events, pleasant manner and demeanor, comfort with communicating with people from diverse backgrounds and a variety of countries.

Ability to take charge and work independently, yet still take instruction and work with a team, and to exercise sound judgment. Ability to manage and complete complex assignments with little or no supervision.

Must manage time and prioritize projects, while responding quickly to event related issues. Must have the ability to work well under pressure, meet deadlines, handle numerous tasks simultaneously, and handle confidential information.

Must have excellent writing, editing, and proof reading skills and ability to produce educational and marketing materials, resources, and public correspondence.

Must be proficient with basic office processes, management of calendars and schedules, standard office computers and software, MS office, databases, record keeping, data analysis and reporting.

Must have superior organizational and planning skills and the ability to prioritize, be detail oriented, and flexible (be willing to work evenings and weekends, travel out of town.)

Provide outstanding customer service, be an enthusiastic professional, and be able to build relationships with internal and external customers.

Knowledge of and experience with arts, education, and disability issues.

Knowledge of and experience with AMS similar to MemberClicks, Member365, or AMO.

Fluency in English, with preference given to those fluent in at least one other language such as Spanish and French (ability to speak, read, and write), as well as international or cross-cultural experience a plus.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is a world premier performing arts organization and our nation’s cultural center. Diversity is a critical component of our mission, vision, and values. Our staff exhibits a wide variety of perspectives and experiences which enable us to foster and strengthen an environment of diversity and inclusion. We offer a comprehensive range of benefits including medical, dental and vision insurance, paid vacation and sick leave, and a 403(b) retirement plan.