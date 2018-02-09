Landscape Design Assistant

4 days left

Employer
Fine Earth Landscape Inc.
Location
Poolesville, Maryland
Salary
Salary commensurate with experience.
Posted
Feb 09, 2018
Closes
Mar 16, 2018
Function
Designer, Graphic Designer and Artist
Industry
Other
Hours
Full Time

Landscape Design Assistant:  Fine Earth Landscape, an award-winning design/build firm in Poolesville, MD is seeking a full time Landscape Design Assistant to assist a senior landscape designer/salesman with drafting designs, cost estimates and site visits.  Must be skilled in Dynascape software.  Spanish speaking helpful but not required.  Salary commensurate with experience.  Health insurance, holidays and vacation leave.  Email resume to Joel Hafner at Joel@FineEarth.com to arrange an interview.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Landscape Design Assistant

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this