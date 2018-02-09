Landscape Design Assistant
Landscape Design Assistant: Fine Earth Landscape, an award-winning design/build firm in Poolesville, MD is seeking a full time Landscape Design Assistant to assist a senior landscape designer/salesman with drafting designs, cost estimates and site visits. Must be skilled in Dynascape software. Spanish speaking helpful but not required. Salary commensurate with experience. Health insurance, holidays and vacation leave. Email resume to Joel Hafner at Joel@FineEarth.com to arrange an interview.
