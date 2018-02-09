CMDI is a database management company located in Tysons Corner which serves political and non-profit fundraising campaigns. We are hiring for the day shift 7AM - 3:30PM. We are seeking experienced keyers with strong skills in data entry, accurate typing and speed. Hourly positions during regular business hours. Availability for overtime (OT) is required as workload demands. Typing requirements are 50 wpm alpha/numeric, 3 errors max. One should be proficient with a 10-key calculator. This is a temporary position. Qualified applicants will be tested for skill level. Background checks run on all successful applicants. We are two blocks from the Silver Line metro station at Spring Hill Road.