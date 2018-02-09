To view a complete job description or to apply online, go to www.novaparks.com.

Please include Opportunity Announcement #18-02-05 when applying.

NOVA Parks has a full-time opening for a FACILITY AND EVENT SALES COORDINATOR at The Woodlands at Algonkian Regional Park, Sterling, Virginia. Annual Starting Salary: $45,740.39. Excellent Benefits.

The FACILITY AND EVENT SALES COORDINATOR is responsible for assisting with planning, developing, coordinating, and executing an operational management plan for the Woodlands Meeting and Event Center at Algonkian Regional Park and the reservation management of the park’s rental cottages. Work is performed under the general direction of the Park Manager and Food and Beverage Manager with latitude for independent judgement and action. Annual performance goals will be set for the Facility and Event Sales Coordinator.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Manage, market, and promote the facilities and services:

Coordinate and oversee special events:

Administer reservation system for park facilities:

Perform various office/clerical functions:

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS (minimum)

Education: Two or four year degree in the Hospitality Industry/Event Planning, or combination of education and experience.

Physical: Non-manual work with strength and dexterity necessary to perform all required tasks, including lifting, stooping, bending, and working in tiring and uncomfortable positions in an office setting. Will lift and move banquet tables and chairs; will climb ladders.

Experience: Two years of progressively responsible experience as special events coordinator, meeting center coordinator, catering manager, receptionist/ reservationist, or any equivalent combination of education, training, or experience.

Duties and responsibilities are designed to be the essential elements of the job. They do not preclude the performance of related, or even unrelated, jobs which may be necessary to properly and efficiently complete all work assignments. NOVA Parks reserves the right to amend job specifications to meet current needs.

How to Apply: Please complete a full time application online or submit your complete and current resume to the NOVA Parks Human Resources Office. Please include the NOVA Parks Opportunity Announcement Number on your resume.

Resumes may be sent to: resumes@nvrpa.org, or

NOVA Parks Headquarters

Attn: Human Resources

5400 Ox Road

Fairfax Station, VA 22039

Benefits: This position is a benefit eligible position. Benefits include medical and dental insurance, life insurance, long-term disability, retirement plan, and more.

Selection Process: Panel interview.

Testing: The Facility and Event Sales Coordinator position is classified as a safety sensitive position. Candidates for full-time, safety sensitive positions must submit to a pre-employment drug screening and achieve a negative result as a condition of employment.

It is the policy of NOVA Parks to prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin, religion, age, veteran status, political affiliation, genetics, or disability in the recruitment, selection, and hiring of its workforce.

Reasonable accommodations are available to persons with disabilities during application and/or interview processes per the Americans with Disabilities Act. Contact 703-352-5900 for assistance.