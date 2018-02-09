RN Clinical Analyst
4 days left
- Employer
- Axiom Resource Management, Inc.
- Location
- San Diego, California
- Posted
- Feb 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 16, 2018
- Industry
- Consulting
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
We are currently seeking an RN Clinical Analyst to support the Expeditionary Medical Encounter Database (EMED) and Department of Medical Modeling and Simulation located at the Naval Health Research Center, in San Diego, CA.
Successful Candidate will:
- Conduct clinical data management with a strong emphasis on chart review of patient information in medical records from military treatment facilities.
- Interpret data and abstraction of diagnoses, traumatic injuries, and clinical complications, coding of injuries and complications using the American Association of Automotive Medicine Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS) and ICD-9 and 10 codes.
- Assist epidemiology staff in collecting, analyzing, and interpreting patient data for studies and publications.
Requirements Include:
- Bachelor’s degree in nursing from an accredited college/university.
- Current R.N. license in the state of California.
- Minimum 5 years of experience in acute care setting.
- Strong computer skills and working knowledge of Microsoft Office applications Word and Excel for data entry and spreadsheet work.
- Attention to detail a necessity.
- Able to interact positively within research oriented environment in a professional manner.
- Ability to undergo a background investigation which requires U.S. Citizenship.
Send resume and salary requirements to: employment@axiom-rm.com.
Visit us at www.axiom-rm.com.
Follow Us
Facebook. www.facebook.com/AxiomRM
Twitter. www.twitter.com/AxiomRM
LinkedIn. www.linkedin.com/company/axiomrm
Equal Opportunity Employer
Apply for RN Clinical Analyst
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly