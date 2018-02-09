Application deadline: April 30, 2018.

AMP’s Policy Fellowship Program provides opportunities for early career scientists or public health professionals to gain skills and experience in and exposure to a variety of policy issues and aspects affecting molecular laboratory medicine. This Program is an excellent foray into all aspects of clinical molecular laboratory policy and the fellow will develop a deep understanding of principle regulatory and reimbursement issues impacting this vital area of medical practice. The fellow will work directly with the AMP Director of Public Policy and Advocacy in AMP’s headquarters, located just outside of Washington D.C., and will participate in a range of science and healthcare policy research, communications, and advocacy activities. S/he will participate in the activities of AMP’s Economic Affairs and Professional Relations Committees and attend meetings with federal agencies, on Capitol Hill, and with various stakeholders and coalitions.

The fellow serves for 12 months, with a potential extension of an additional 6-12 months.

How to Apply:

For a detailed job description of the fellowship activities, qualifications and to apply, visit http://www.faseb.org/employment. You will submit the follow items by April 30, 2018:

Resume

One-page cover letter expressing motivation for the position and future career interests with two letters of recommendation attached

Writing Sample: Explain in 500 words or less a policy issue which you are deeply interested in. Your essay should: Briefly summarize the issue Outline the (potential) impact of the issue on patients and / or clinical professionals Provide recommendations for a policy solution to the issue (other than increased funding)



About AMP:

Molecular diagnostics and precision medicine provide many benefits to society, including innovation, direct healthcare services to the public, graduate medical education, and jobs. The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) plays a crucial role at the intersection of clinical practice, policy, and education in all areas of molecular diagnostics and precision medicine: inherited conditions, infectious diseases, and oncology. Decisions made by Congress, federal agencies and health insurance companies have profound effects on the advancement of precision medicine, current clinical practice, and patient access to necessary molecular pathology testing procedures. AMP educates congressional and agency staff about these benefits and advocates for policies that will provide the American public with broad access to medically appropriate genomics testing services and facilitate the clinical implementation of future discoveries.

AMP offers competitive compensation and a comprehensive, generous benefits package.

For more information on the Association for Molecular Pathology, please visit: http://www.amp.org

EOE