The Potomac School seeks an experienced assistant national circuit debate coach to join a rapidly growing and highly successful program in the Northern Virginia/District of Columbia area.  The position requires traveling with team members several times a month on weekends. The ideal candidate must be an experienced coach in Public Forum Debate and should have several years of coaching at the national circuit level and know argumentation well. The program is focused, but not limited to public address events such as Public Forum Debate, Worlds Schools Debate, Extemp Speaking and Oratory. This is a part-time position but it can also be an additional responsibility to a full-time faculty-position. To view our open positions please visit our careers webpage.

Qualified applicants should complete this short form and attach their cover letter and resume or mail materials to: Human Resources Department, The Potomac School, 1301 Potomac School Rd., McLean, VA 22101.

