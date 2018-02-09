Program Coordinator (BCBA required)
- The Ivymount School
- Rockville, Maryland
- Commensurate with experience
- Feb 09, 2018
- Mar 16, 2018
- Program Manager
- Education, Primary and Secondary
- Manager (Manager / Supervisor of Staff)
- Full Time
Program Coordinators are responsible for the overall coordination and supervision of assigned classrooms, including educational and behavior intervention programming, staff training and professional development, and classroom management.
Educational Programming
- Supervise development of and monitor classroom schedules and activities
- Supervise teacher in curriculum/educational programming development and planning
- Supervise instructional practices and progress monitoring procedures
- Support teacher in conducting skills assessment
- Supervise teacher in development, implementation, and evaluation of Individual Education Programs, progress reports, and other educational procedures
Behavior Intervention Programming
- Conduct functional assessment in order to develop function based Behavior Intervention Plans (BIP) using ABA based interventions for skill replacement
- Train and supervise classrooms staff on implementation and evaluation of BIPs
- Supervise classroom and division’s behavior management systems (as appropriate)
- Provide direct support and consultation to classroom teams on behavior reduction, problem solving, crisis management, and skill acquisition as part of a BIP Prepare documents/reports related to behavior programming as needed (e.g., current levels of performance for the Individual Education Program, goals and objectives, progress reports, behavior intervention plans, 1:1 justification, fading plan)
- Monitor and supervise use and documentation of seclusion, restraint, or exclusion in compliance with best practice procedures, Maryland law (COMAR), and Ivymount School’s Positive Behavior Policy
Staff Training and Professional Development
- Conduct initial and on-going staff training as assigned
- Conduct observations and provide on-going feedback to classroom staff
Classroom Management
- Oversee and support daily operations of assigned classrooms
- Facilitate communication between classroom staff and related services providers, as well as other curriculum support personnel (e.g., Reading Specialist, Art Teacher, Vocational Specialist, Transition Specialist)
- Facilitate collaboration and communication between school and parent/guardian