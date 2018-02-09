Program Coordinators are responsible for the overall coordination and supervision of assigned classrooms, including educational and behavior intervention programming, staff training and professional development, and classroom management.

Educational Programming

Supervise development of and monitor classroom schedules and activities

Supervise teacher in curriculum/educational programming development and planning

Supervise instructional practices and progress monitoring procedures

Support teacher in conducting skills assessment

Supervise teacher in development, implementation, and evaluation of Individual Education Programs, progress reports, and other educational procedures

Behavior Intervention Programming

Conduct functional assessment in order to develop function based Behavior Intervention Plans (BIP) using ABA based interventions for skill replacement

Train and supervise classrooms staff on implementation and evaluation of BIPs

Supervise classroom and division’s behavior management systems (as appropriate)

Provide direct support and consultation to classroom teams on behavior reduction, problem solving, crisis management, and skill acquisition as part of a BIP Prepare documents/reports related to behavior programming as needed (e.g., current levels of performance for the Individual Education Program, goals and objectives, progress reports, behavior intervention plans, 1:1 justification, fading plan)

Monitor and supervise use and documentation of seclusion, restraint, or exclusion in compliance with best practice procedures, Maryland law (COMAR), and Ivymount School’s Positive Behavior Policy

Staff Training and Professional Development

Conduct initial and on-going staff training as assigned

Conduct observations and provide on-going feedback to classroom staff

Classroom Management