The Ivymount School is a non-public, special education school serving over 200 students, ages 5 through 21, from throughout the Washington, DC area. For over 50 years, Ivymount has provided educational programs and therapeutic services for students with disabilities with the goal of enhancing the lives of our students through evidence-based instruction and interventions. Several programs are offered at Ivymount School to meet the wide range of needs throughout our student population. Within these programs, classroom models and instructional strategies are tailored to address the specific needs of our students.

Ivymount School is actively recruiting candidates for the 1:1 Assistant Teacher position. This position provides direct student supervision and support of assigned students during educational activities throughout the day. An integral role of the Assistant Teacher 1:1 is the implementation of Behavior Intervention Plans and related data collection. This position is an excellent opportunity for those interested in professional growth in the fields of psychology or special education.

1:1 Assistant Teacher positions are currently available at our Rockville, MD campus in our Multiple Learning Needs Program and our Model Asperger Program. Candidates with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology or Education preferred. Experience working with individuals with problem behavior and knowledge of applied behavior analysis is preferred, although not always necessary. Ivymount provides comprehensive training for all new employees. Please visit www.ivymount.org/careers for more details about this position and to apply online.