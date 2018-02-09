The Autism Program serves students from ages 5-21 with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Applied Behavior Analysis, systematic teaching, and data based programming are utilized across language rich environments including the classroom, school, and community. Students learn functional life skills necessary to live, work, and engage in recreational activities in the community and graduate with a Certificate of Completion at age 21.

The Autism Program currently seeks candidates for the ABA Instructor position. ABA Instructors provide individual and small group instruction throughout the school day. An integral role of the ABA Instructor position is the collection and analysis of skill acquisition and behavior intervention data. This position is an excellent opportunity for those interested in professional growth in the fields of psychology or special education.

Candidates with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology or Education preferred. Experience working with students with autism preferred, although not always necessary. The Autism Program provides comprehensive training in Applied Behavior Analysis, as well as hand-on training working with students.

For more details and to apply for this position go to www.ivymount.org/careers.