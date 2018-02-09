Ford Agency

Administrative Coordinator

4 days left

Employer
Ford Agency
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Feb 09, 2018
Closes
Mar 16, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Financial Services and Banking
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

The Ford Agency is seeking a bright and organized Administrative Coordinator for an economic advocacy group downtown.  This is a project driven role supporting the finance, membership, and events team, and is an excellent opportunity for someone who likes working on a variety of projects and who can handle a fast pace.  Candidates with 5+ years of membership and event support experience, ideally in a non-profit or an association setting, and who are looking for the next step in their career are encouraged to apply! 

Responsibilities Include:

  • Assist with coordinating membership events and help with day of logistics
  • Support member recruiting, onboarding and retention efforts
  • Compile materials and reports for quarterly Board meetings
  • Assist with Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable
  • Maintain membership database
  • Track annual membership budget

Qualifications Include:

  • Bachelor's degree
  • 5+ years of experience
  • Experience at a trade association a plus
  • Technical skills:
  • Experience with Microsoft Office Suite, required
  • Experience with Publisher, QuickBooks, and Salesforce, preferred
  • Excellent verbal  and written communication skills
  • Strong customer service skills

This is a direct hire position.  For immediate consideration, please submit your resume to:


jobs@ford-agency.com

Attn: Administrative Coordinator

The Ford Agency

1660 L Street, NW

Suite 200

Washington, DC 20036

EOE

