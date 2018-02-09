Administrative Coordinator
- Employer
- Ford Agency
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Feb 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 16, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Financial Services and Banking
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
The Ford Agency is seeking a bright and organized Administrative Coordinator for an economic advocacy group downtown. This is a project driven role supporting the finance, membership, and events team, and is an excellent opportunity for someone who likes working on a variety of projects and who can handle a fast pace. Candidates with 5+ years of membership and event support experience, ideally in a non-profit or an association setting, and who are looking for the next step in their career are encouraged to apply!
Responsibilities Include:
- Assist with coordinating membership events and help with day of logistics
- Support member recruiting, onboarding and retention efforts
- Compile materials and reports for quarterly Board meetings
- Assist with Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable
- Maintain membership database
- Track annual membership budget
Qualifications Include:
- Bachelor's degree
- 5+ years of experience
- Experience at a trade association a plus
- Technical skills:
- Experience with Microsoft Office Suite, required
- Experience with Publisher, QuickBooks, and Salesforce, preferred
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Strong customer service skills
This is a direct hire position. For immediate consideration, please submit your resume to:
jobs@ford-agency.com
Attn: Administrative Coordinator
The Ford Agency
1660 L Street, NW
Suite 200
Washington, DC 20036
EOE
To see more open positions available through The Ford Agency, please check out our website at www.ford-agency.com.
