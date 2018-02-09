Competitive pay plans

Sentara CarePlex Hospital is a technologically advanced, acute care hospital, and Certified Primary Stroke Center located in Hampton, Va. Other features include specialized services in cardiac, vascular and urologic care, along with advanced diagnostic and surgical capabilities, a hospitalist program and one of the state's busiest emergency departments.The 224-bed hospital offers an eICU® to monitor patients even more closely with state-of-the-art equipment and computer software. Sentara CarePlex Hospital provides care through advanced surgical programs, emergency cardiac intervention and fellowship-trained physicians. It is also home to the Orthopedic Hospital at Sentara CarePlex Hospital, the area's first dedicated orthopedic hospital, taking specialized orthopedic care to a new level.

Assumes operational responsibility for the development of patient and staff education within designated center(s) population(s). Promotes the application of nursing clinical expertise in a specified patient population. Accountable for defined aspects of staff development, continuing education and professional development of all nursing staff to improve quality and patient safety. Supports system and hospital projects and initiatives. Functions as an educator, facilitator, change agent, consultant, researcher, and leader.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Clinical - 3 years

Preferred: None

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None

Skills

Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Instructing, Learning Strategies, Service Orientation, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Writing

Preferred: None

Other

Teaching experience preferred. Specialty professional nursing certification preferred. ACLS required as defined by specific specialty.