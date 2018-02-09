RN BSN STAFF DEVELOPMENT EDUCATOR
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Hampton, VA
- Posted
- Feb 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse, School and Teaching
- Industry
- Healthcare, Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Welcome to Sentara CarePlex Hospital!
About Sentara CarePlex Hospital:
Sentara CarePlex Hospital is a technologically advanced, acute care hospital, and Certified Primary Stroke Center located in Hampton, Va. Other features include specialized services in cardiac, vascular and urologic care, along with advanced diagnostic and surgical capabilities, a hospitalist program and one of the state's busiest emergency departments.
The 224-bed hospital offers an eICU® to monitor patients even more closely with state-of-the-art equipment and computer software. Sentara CarePlex Hospital provides care through advanced surgical programs, emergency cardiac intervention and fellowship-trained physicians. It is also home to the Orthopedic Hospital at Sentara CarePlex Hospital, the area's first dedicated orthopedic hospital, taking specialized orthopedic care to a new level.
Sentara's Culture:
Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:
- Competitive pay plans
- Comprehensive health care plans
- Generous paid annual leave
- Fully funded retirement plan and 403b plan
- Long and short term disability
- Tuition Reimbursement
- Flex spending and life insurance
- You can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.
Monday through Friday
2PM - 3PM
Assumes operational responsibility for the development of patient and staff education within designated center(s) population(s). Promotes the application of nursing clinical expertise in a specified patient population. Accountable for defined aspects of staff development, continuing education and professional development of all nursing staff to improve quality and patient safety. Supports system and hospital projects and initiatives. Functions as an educator, facilitator, change agent, consultant, researcher, and leader.
Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Clinical - 3 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Instructing, Learning Strategies, Service Orientation, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Teaching experience preferred. Specialty professional nursing certification preferred. ACLS required as defined by specific specialty.