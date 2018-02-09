RN UNIT COORDINATOR
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Williamsburg, VA
- Posted
- Feb 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare, Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Welcome to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center!
This facility is currently recruiting for a Registered Nurse - Unit Coordinator for a Intermediate Care Step-down Unit with Telemetry.
This position is Full Time Day Shift
In 2014 Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center achieved designation as a Magnet Hospital by the American Nurse Credentialing Center (ANCC). This is the highest quality recognition a hospital or health organization can receive for best practices in nursing throughout the world.
Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, a Certified Primary Stroke Center, has 145 licensed beds and features the latest healthcare technologies, serving the region with the life-saving capabilities of an ultra-modern medical center.
The hospital offers a full range of medical care from emergency heart catheterization to all-inclusive obstetrics care where patients are able to stay in one room. The hospital also provides advanced imaging and “smart” operating rooms. Sentara Williamsburg has received national recognition for its quality care.
Demonstrates proficiency in nursing practice for assigned specialty area and provides clinical leadership for the delivery of nursing care in a department. Under the direction of the department manager leads safety and quality initiatives, focuses on and simplifies workflow, and contributes to the development of staff. Increase staff satisfaction and promotes excellent (Gold Standard) customer service.
Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR
RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR
RN-Master's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Nursing - Previous experience
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Registered Nurse
Preferred: Basic Life Support
Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
18 months nursing experience required. BSN required; Master degree preferred, if the graduate degree is not in nursing then the BSN is required. Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty. BLS required within 90 days of hire. Professional Specialty Nursing Certification preferred.