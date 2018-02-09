Sentara Nursing Center in Norfolk is recruiting for full time and part time Certified Nursing Assistants to work days, evenings or nights.

Performs basic and routine patient care, such as personal hygiene, toileting, meal preparation and feeding, checks vital signs, intake/output, ambulation and assists patient with transfer from/to bed, toilet and other areas of the resident facility.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent - Experience in lieu of education: Yes

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Nurse Aide

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

HS/GED or Graduate from a state approved Nursing Assistant Program/Trade School required. PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population.