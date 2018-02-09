CNA - LTC
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Feb 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Nursing Center in Norfolk is recruiting for full time and part time Certified Nursing Assistants to work days, evenings or nights.
Performs basic and routine patient care, such as personal hygiene, toileting, meal preparation and feeding, checks vital signs, intake/output, ambulation and assists patient with transfer from/to bed, toilet and other areas of the resident facility.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent - Experience in lieu of education: Yes
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Nurse Aide
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
HS/GED or Graduate from a state approved Nursing Assistant Program/Trade School required. PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population.