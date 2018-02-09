BUSINESS OFFICE MANAGER
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Feb 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Analyst, Business, Management
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Manages and provides leadership for the Facility Business Office; supervises and trains staff. Monitors all financial areas of the business office. Ensures resident financial records are maintained.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Accounts Receivable - Previous experience, Healthcare - 1 year, Medicare/Medicaid Billing - 1 year, Third Party Billing - Previous experience
Preferred: Accounting/Finance - 1 year, Long Term Care - Previous experience
License
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Notary
Skills
Required: Communication, Microsoft Office, Social Perceptiveness, Technology/Computer, Time Management
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Skill in A/R Collection required. Medicaid experience required. Medicare experience required.
