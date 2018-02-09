Manages and provides leadership for the Facility Business Office; supervises and trains staff. Monitors all financial areas of the business office. Ensures resident financial records are maintained.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Accounts Receivable - Previous experience, Healthcare - 1 year, Medicare/Medicaid Billing - 1 year, Third Party Billing - Previous experience

Preferred: Accounting/Finance - 1 year, Long Term Care - Previous experience

License

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Notary

Skills

Required: Communication, Microsoft Office, Social Perceptiveness, Technology/Computer, Time Management

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Skill in A/R Collection required. Medicaid experience required. Medicare experience required.