Sentara Rehab Hiring Event- April 11th in Virginia Beach

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Alleghany, VA:Harrisonburg, VA:Hampton, VA:Norfolk, VA:Newport News, VA:Charlottesville, VA
Posted
Feb 09, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Rehab Hiring Event For Physical Therapists and Occupational Therapists
April 11th-Virignia Beach
RSVP is required for location details by 4/4/2018 for this event.

Be Our Guest! Sentara Healthcare invites experienced, recent and soon to be new graduate Physical Therapists and Occupational Therapists to an evening of great food and networking with our Rehab Team.

Day/Date: Wednesday April 11, 2018
Time: 5:30-7:30PM
Location: RSVP is required for location details by 4/4/2018 for this event. Please contact Wendy via email or phone at wlmarti2@sentara.com / 757-228-7415.

If you plan on attending , please apply online prior to the event by visiting our website at www.sentaracareers.com by searching keyword 108151BR.

Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve functional mobility, relieve pain, and improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury. Provides age appropriate education for clients and caregivers. Supervise and assume responsibility for care provided by identified team members.

Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree - PHYSICAL THERAPY

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Basic Life Support, Physical Therapist

Preferred: Direct Access Cert

Skills
Required: Active Listening, Critical Thinking, Learning Strategies, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Technology/Computer, Time Management

Preferred: Communication, Leadership, Speaking, Writing

Other
Master's or Doctorate Level Degree preferred. For Hampton Roads Outpatient facilities only - Must obtain Direct Access certification within one year of hire for those with a BS or MS degree

