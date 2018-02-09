Sentara Rehab Hiring Event- April 11th in Virginia Beach
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Alleghany, VA:Harrisonburg, VA:Hampton, VA:Norfolk, VA:Newport News, VA:Charlottesville, VA
- Posted
- Feb 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Rehab Hiring Event For Physical Therapists and Occupational Therapists
April 11th-Virignia Beach
RSVP is required for location details by 4/4/2018 for this event.
Be Our Guest! Sentara Healthcare invites experienced, recent and soon to be new graduate Physical Therapists and Occupational Therapists to an evening of great food and networking with our Rehab Team.
Day/Date: Wednesday April 11, 2018
Time: 5:30-7:30PM
Location: RSVP is required for location details by 4/4/2018 for this event. Please contact Wendy via email or phone at wlmarti2@sentara.com / 757-228-7415.
If you plan on attending , please apply online prior to the event by visiting our website at www.sentaracareers.com by searching keyword 108151BR.
Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve functional mobility, relieve pain, and improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury. Provides age appropriate education for clients and caregivers. Supervise and assume responsibility for care provided by identified team members.
Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree - PHYSICAL THERAPY
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Physical Therapist
Preferred: Direct Access Cert
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Critical Thinking, Learning Strategies, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Technology/Computer, Time Management
Preferred: Communication, Leadership, Speaking, Writing
Other
Master's or Doctorate Level Degree preferred. For Hampton Roads Outpatient facilities only - Must obtain Direct Access certification within one year of hire for those with a BS or MS degree