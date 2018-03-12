Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel occassionally for this position

Academic standing in the upper third of the attorney's law school graduating class.

Work or achievement of significance on one of the attorney's law school's official law reviews or journals.

Special high-level honors for academic excellence in law school (e.g., membership in the Order of the Coif, winning a moot court competition, or membership on the moot court team that represents the attorney's law school in competition with other law schools).

Full-time or continuous participation in a legal aid program as opposed to one-time, intermittent, or casual participation.

Significant summer law office clerk experience.

Other evidence of clearly superior accomplishment or achievement.

You as an applicant must be an active member in good standing of the bar of the highest court of a State, U.S. Commonwealth, U.S. territory, or the District of Columbia, and be a graduate of a law school accredited by the American Bar Association.1. The first professional law degree-Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) or Juris Doctor (J.D.)-plus superior law student work. Superior law student work or activities as demonstrated by one of the following:1. The first professional law degree (LL.B. or JD), plus one year of professional legal experience (equivalent to the GS-11 level) or one year of judicial clerkship; or2. The second professional law degree (LL.M.), plus one year of professional legal experience (equivalent to the GS-11 level) or one year of judicial clerkship.1. The first professional law degree (LL.B. or JD); or2. The second professional law degree (LL.M.) AND3. Specialized professional legal experience in excess of two years that is commensurate with the duties and responsibilities of the position or two years of judicial clerkship.1. The first professional law degree (LL.B. or JD); or2. The second professional law degree (LL.M.) AND3. Specialized professional legal experience in excess of three (3) years that is commensurate with the duties and responsibilities of the position. The quality of the individual's background may be evidenced by the relatedness of his or her specialization.The Office of the General Counsel (OGC) will evaluate eligible candidates based on the following criteria:OGC will rate qualified applicants by comparing each candidate's qualifications to those pertinent to the position. OGC will consider relevant skills and experience, education and training, performance, and awards. The skills and experience listed immediately below are of particular importance to the position, and applicants should provide specific detailed information in these areas, where applicable, as part of their application.For this position, specialized experience is experience providing legal advice and support on matters comparable to those encountered in homeland or national security related programs, including but not limited to programs involving the conduct of intelligence activities, administrative or legal compliance and oversight of agency operations, the sharing and safeguarding of sensitive information, and programs for ensuring official agency activities are undertaken in a manner that protects individuals' privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties interests.Current General Schedule (GS) federal employees, and those that have served in GS positions within the last 52 weeks, must have served 52 weeks at the next lower grade, or a combination of the next lower grade level and an equivalent band in the federal service.All qualifications and eligibility requirements must be met by the closing date of the announcement. Substitution of education in lieu of specialized experience may not be used for this grade level.Selectee may be required to serve a one-year probationary periodSelectee will be required to complete an OGE 450, Confidential Financial Disclosure Form.Permanent Change of Duty Station (PCS) Expenses will not be paid.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Applicants must be a graduate of a school of law school accredited by the American Bar Association and an active member in good standing of the bar of a state, territory of the United States, the District of Columbia, or the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. If qualifying based on your education, you must submit a copy of your college transcript OR a list of college courses with credit hours, dates completed, and grades received to verify education. Unofficial transcripts will be accepted. Official transcripts will be required if you are selected for the position.

1. Ability to work with legal, policy, administrative and other professionals to support a broad range of programs and activities.

2. Ability to work cooperatively with others, develop partnerships and rapport with those who can provide information and assistance, and effectively assist in negotiating among varying views of interested parties in a manner that fosters the professional and efficient conduct of activities undertaken by supported institutional elements.

3. Experience working closely with institutional clients in support of their organizational efforts and missions.

4. Knowledge of or experience working with public laws and regulations concerning federal, state, or local government agency programs.

5. Ability to identify legal issues during the development of initiatives undertaken by the supported client elements; synthesize applicable facts and legal requirements; and provide clear, concise, and well-reasoned oral and written advice on those issues and initiatives.



