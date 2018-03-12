Occasional travel - Incumbent may be required to fly in a military and/or commercial aircraft to perform temporary/permanent duty assignments.

Must be a United States Citizen

Permanent Change of Staion (PCS) costs may or may not be paid

Incentives/Special Pay Rates may or may not be offered

Preferred Military AFSC and Grade: 2A2X7, 2A3X1, 2A3X3, 2A3X8, 2A5X1, 2A5X4

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Position may or will require incumbent to: (1) Must meet and maintain Air Force Reserve requirements. Incumbent's regular assignments are primarily ART duties: however, the incumbent may be assigned some non-ART duties, generally not to exceed 30 percent of total responsibilities. Work schedules will be so aligned as to allow incumbent to fully participate in unit training assemblies UTA. (2) Work uncommon tour of duty. (3) Perform work on slippery or uneven walking surfaces, standing, bending and climbing for extended periods of time. (4) Work outside in inclement weather, in hangar area, on aircraft, and sometimes in hazardous noise and confined areas. (5) Work around machinery with moving parts and/or moving objects or vehicles. (6) Be exposed to dirt, grease, aircraft fluids, oil, solvents, hazardous fluids and gases, intake suction and hot exhaust blasts. (7) Lift 80 lbs or more or carry items weighing 45 lbs or more. (8) May be required to operate a motor vehicle. An appropriate, valid driver's license may be required. (9) Some positions covered by this announcement may be designated as drug testing positions where the incumbent may be subject to random testing for drug use. (10) Obtain and maintain the appropriate security clearance. (11) Some positions under this announcement may be covered by the Domestic Violence Misdemeanor Amendment (30 Sep 96) of the Gun Control Act (Lautenberg Amendment) of 1968. An individual convicted of a qualifying crime of domestic violence may not perform the duties of this position. (12) Some positions covered by this announcement may be controlled positions covered by the Personnel Reliability Program (PRP).

A specific length of experience or training is not required. However, you must have experience and/or training (military or civilian, paid or unpaid) of sufficient scope and quality to be able to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are applying. You must show that you have the experience as identified in the Job Elements listed below as they relate to the position for which you are applying. Since your rating will be based upon the information you supply in your application (resume), you should be as detailed as possible and use the following Job Elements as a guide to assist you in identifying your relevant work experience.Ability To Do The Work Of The Position Without More Than Normal Supervision -- What work can you do by yourself without the help of a boss or supervisor?Give examples of the kinds of instructions your supervisor gives you when you start a task. Tell about experience you have had that shows you can work on the basis of your own judgment.Ability To Use And Maintain Tools and Equipment -- List the hand tools, power tools, specialized tools, and related support equipment that you have used and give brief examples of the work performed with each.Knowledge of Equipment Assembly, Installation, and Repair -- List the kind of equipment you have had to assemble, make, install, test, or repair. Give examples of the work you performed on the equipment such as assemble, disassemble, install, test, maintain, repair, troubleshoot, calibrate, modify, and design.Knowledge of Technical Practices -- Give examples of your work experience that required inventing new methods to do tasks that could not be done in regular ways. State trade theory or technical principles you are familiar with which must be understood to perform the duties of the position for which you are applying. Give examples of up-to-date trade practices. Also, give examples of your work which required precise timing, accurate dimensions, or precise fit.Use Of Test Equipment And Measuring Instruments -- List the measuring instruments and/or test equipment that you have used and briefly describe for what purpose you used each.Troubleshooting -- Give examples of your experience troubleshooting equipment. Show the extent to which you had to understand the entire system to isolate the problem. Tell extent of danger to equipment if incorrectly handled while troubleshooting. Give examples of the more difficult troubleshooting you have done.Ability To Interpret Instructions, Specifications, Blueprints --What kind of instructions, specification or directives have you had to interpret? Be sure to describe experience in interpreting new instructions or specifications concerning changes in operational procedures. How frequent were changes? On what jobs did you have to interpret manufacturers' guides, catalogues, technical manuals, drawings, blueprints, charts or maps? Give examples of the more difficult instructions, etc. you had to interpret.: Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.: Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

None

