Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Must be a US Citizen.

Males must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. www.sss.gov

Must be determined suitable for federal employment.

Must participate in the direct deposit pay program.

May be required to successfully complete a probationary/trial period.

See Other Information and Requirements section for additional requirements.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation expenses (i.e. PCS) or relocation incentives as described in 5 USC 5753 may be authorized in accordance with applicable travel regulations.

Within the Department of Defense (DoD), the appointment of retired military members within 180 days immediately following retirement date to a civilian position is subject to the provisions of 5 United States Code 3326.



Selectee will be required to complete ethics orientation within three months of appointment and submit a Public Financial Disclosure Report, OGE-278e within 30 days of appointment.



Must be able to obtain an interim and/or final Top Secret security clearance with access to Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI) prior to entrance on duty AND must be able to maintain the required level of clearance while employed in the subject position. Failure to obtain and maintain the required level of clearance may result in the withdrawal of a job offer or removal.



Successful completion of a pre-employment drug test is required. A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the applicant fails to report to the scheduled drug test appointment. Incumbents of drug testing designated positions will be subject to random testing. Please Note: Marijuana is a Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act and therefore use of marijuana is illegal under Federal law regardless of State laws. A positive drug test result for marijuana (or any other drug tested for) will result in withdrawal of the tentative job offer and ineligibility to apply for a position within the Department of Defense for 6 months from the date of the drug test.



All Defense Intelligence positions under the Defense Civilian Intelligence Personnel System (DCIPS) are in the excepted service by specific statute, 10 U.S.C. 1601. This position is in the excepted service. Non-DCIPS applicants selected for a DCIPS position must acknowledge in writing, prior to actual appointment to the DCIPS position, that the position for which he or she has been selected is in the excepted service and covered by DCIPS. Federal employees currently serving in the competitive service must also acknowledge that they will voluntarily leave the competitive service by accepting an offer of employment for a DCIPS position. This acknowledgement is necessary as movement between the excepted service and competitive service may be limited if the employee does not possess competitive status.



Joint Duty Assignments - Joint IC Duty certification is a prerequisite for appointment to senior executive, senior professional, and DCIPS positions classified above GG grade 15.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIREMENTS: Applicants will be assessed against qualifications which fall into two areas: Intelligence Community Senior Officer Core Qualifications (ICSOCQs), and Mandatory Technical Qualifications (MTQs). Failure to provide a separate narrative statement which describes fully and concisely how your experience meets the competencies described in the Intelligence Community Senior Officer Core Qualifications (ICSOCQ), and Mandatory Technical Qualifications will eliminate you from consideration.INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY SENIOR OFFICER CORE QUALIFICATION: You will be assessed against the IC Senior Officer Core Qualification Standard - Leading the Intelligence Enterprise to determine your interagency or multi-organizational (business, mission or professional) leadership competencies. (Each must be addressed separately in your Supplemental Narrative Statement. The ICSOCQs must not exceed 2 pages.)1) Collaboration and Integration. Senior officers have a responsibility to share information and knowledge to achieve results, and in that regard are expected to build effective networks and alliances with key peers and stakeholders across the IC and/or with other United States Government (USG), state, local, tribal and foreign officials, as appropriate; actively engage these peers and stakeholders; involve them in key decisions; and effectively leverage these networks and alliances to achieve significant results. Senior officers are expected to create an environment that promotes employee engagement, collaboration, integration, information and knowledge sharing, and the candid, open exchange of diverse points of view. Candidates assessed against this competency must demonstrate knowledge, skill, and/or ability to:(a) Build, leverage, and lead collaborative networks with key peers and stakeholders across the IC and/or in other government/private-sector organizations, or professional/technical disciplines to achieve significant joint/multi-agency mission outcomes; and integrate joint/multi-agency activities, effectively exercising collaborative plans that realize mutual, joint, ormulti-organizational goals.2) Enterprise Focus. Senior officers are expected to demonstrate a deep understanding of how the missions, structures, leaders, and cultures of the various IC components interact and connect; synthesize resources, information, and other inputs to effectively integrate and align component, IC, and USG interests and activities to achieve IC-wide, national, or international priorities. In addition, senior officers are expected to encourage and support Joint Duty assignments and developmental experiences that develop and reinforce an enterprise focus among their subordinates. Candidates assessed against this competency must demonstrate knowledge, skill, and/or ability to:(a) Understand the roles, missions, capabilities, and organizational and political realities of the intelligence enterprise; apply that understanding to drive joint, interagency, or multi- organizational mission accomplishment.(b) Understand how organizations, resources, information, and processes within the IC or interagency/multi-organizational environment interact with and influence one another; apply that understanding to solve complex interagency or multi-organizational problems.3) Values-Centered Leadership. IC senior officers are expected to personally embody, advance, and reinforce IC core values: a Commitment to selfless service and excellence in support of the IC's mission, as well as to preserving, protecting, and defending the Nation's laws and liberties; the integrity and Courage (moral, intellectual, and physical) to seek and speak the truth, to innovate, and to change things for the better, regardless of personal or professional risk; and Collaboration as members of a single IC-wide team, respecting and leveraging the diversity of all members of the IC, their background, their sources and methods, and their points of view. In addition, senior officers are also expected to demonstrate and promote departmental and/or component core values, which may be incorporated in writing, as applicable. Candidates assessed against this competency must demonstrate knowledge, skill, and/or ability to:(a) Promote, reinforce, and reward IC, departmental component core values in the workforce and ensure that actions, policies, and practices are aligned with, and embody those values.(b) Ensure that organizational strategies, policies, procedures, and actions give appropriate focus, attention, and commitment to diversity of people, points of view, ideas, and insights.MANDATORY TECHNICAL QUALIFICATIONS: (Each must be addressed separately in your Supplemental Narrative Statement. Each MTQ must not exceed 2 pages.)1. Experience conceptualizing, developing, and leading workforce development strategies for a major organization, ensuring that these strategies are properly linked to the missions and priorities of the organization.2. Experience creating, managing and implementing an organizational environment which encourages the implementation of change, and in developing change strategies and workforce planning goals tied to an organizational strategic plan.3. Ability to engage executives effectively within and outside of the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, establishing and maintaining productive working relationships based on sound customer service principles, and develop and persuasively communicate technical solutions for complex management issues in a multi-faceted organization.4. Familiarity with Navy manpower databases and all aspects of Navy military and civilian billet attributes, to include rank and pay grade, designator, navy enlisted classification, occupational series, Navy officer billet codes, additional qualification designators, sub-specialty codes, and the Navy enlisted and Navy officer occupational classification systems (NEOCS, NOOCS).Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.

This position is not covered by the Department of Defense Priority Placement Program.



Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.



A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.



The Department of the Navy uses E-Verify to confirm the employment eligibility of all newly hired employees. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify.



If you are unable to apply online and request information about the Alternate Application process, please see the How to Apply section.



Federal annuitant information: The selection of an annuitant is subject to the Department of Defense and Department of the Navy policy on the employment of annuitants. Policy information may be found at: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/FedCivAnnuitants.pdf



Selectee must sign a mobility agreement to accept relocation to other geographic locations if required by the employer.



Supervisors in the executive branch have a heightened personal responsibility for advancing government ethics. The selectee will be required to review the 14 General Principles of Ethical Conduct at 5 CFR 2635.101.



Positions that are supervisory/ managerial require that first time supervisors/managers complete a one-year trial/probationary period if not previously completed in a competitive or other excepted service position.



Recruitment incentives may be authorized to eligible new hires.



Active duty military members MAY apply under this announcement. If selected, appointment eligibility requirements must be met prior to the effective date of appointment.



This position is in the excepted service and does not confer competitive status.



If applicable, selectee may be subject to successfully completing a polygraph test.



This Executive position requires Joint Duty credit. Candidates must submit either a previously approved Joint Duty claim form or a completed Joint Duty claim form with required documentation. Failure to provide this information will eliminate you from consideration.

JDA FORM: http://www.icjointduty.gov/docs/JointDutyForm.pdf

JDA WEB PAGE: http://www.icjointduty.gov/

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applicants that meet the basic qualifications requirements will be evaluated based on the quality and extent of their experience, training, and/or education indicated on their resume and the qualification responses described in the separate narrative statement. Resumes will be evaluated by a rating and ranking panel, and highly qualified candidates may be invited to participate in a structured interview. The Ad Hoc Executive Resources Board (AERB) will review results and make recommendations on final selections to the approving authority.



If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.



All qualifications requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.



You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer and part time experience. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.